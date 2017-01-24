Batman v Superman “ẵm” đề cử Phim tệ nhất năm 2017 /// Ảnh: Chụp màn hình trailer
Giải thưởng điện ảnh “muối mặt” nhất trong năm đã chính thức công bố những đề cử. Trong đó, bộ phim siêu anh hùng nhà DC Comics Batman v Superman đã ngậm ngùi được điểm tên ở tận 8 hạng mục.
Ngày 23.1 vừa qua, ban tổ chức giải thưởng Mâm xôi vàng đã công bố danh sách đề cử lần thứ 37 với sự góp mặt của hàng loạt “thảm họa” điện ảnh đáng thất vọng trong năm 2016 vừa qua. Trong đó, có thể kể đến sự góp mặt của bộ phim siêu anh hùng Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (Người Dơi vs Siêu Nhân: Ánh sáng công lý) với 8 đề cử bao gồm Phim tệ nhất, Nam diễn viên chính tệ nhất (Ben Affleck và Henry Cavill), Nam diễn viên phụ tệ nhất (Jesse Eisenberg), Màn hợp tác tệ nhất, Phần hậu truyện tệ nhất, Kịch bản tệ nhất và Đạo diễn tệ nhất (Zack Snyder).
Dù có diễn xuất khá tròn trịa trong Batman v Superman, Ben Affleck vẫn bị đề cử giải Nam diễn viên tệ nhất Ảnh: Reuters
Mặc dù gây được một hiệu ứng truyền thông đặc biệt và mang về cho nhà sản xuất đến gần 900 triệu USD tiền doanh thu nhưng Batman v Superman bị giới phê bình chê tơi tả về mặt nội dung và sự rời rạc trong diễn xuất của các diễn viên.
Trong số đề cử này, “oan uổng” nhất có lẽ là sự xuất hiện của Ben Affleck tại Hạng mục nam chính tệ nhất bởi vai diễn Người dơi của anh trong Batman v Superman được đánh giá là khá tròn trịa dù phải diễn xuất trên một nền kịch bản vụng về.
Zoolander 2 cùng ê-kíp làm phim hứng trọn 9 đề cử tại Mâm xôi vàng Ảnh: Chụp màn hình Screen Rant
Dù ôm tới 8 đề cử nhưng Batman v Superman vẫn chưa phải là “anh cả” trong “cuộc đua” tới Mâm xôi vàng năm nay. Hơn tác phẩm nhà DC Comics một đề cử chính là “bom xịt” Zoolander 2 (Trai đẹp lên sàn 2) của diễn viên Ben Stiller. Đây là phần phim tiếp theo của bộ phim hài cùng tên được sản xuất vào năm 2001.
Tưởng chừng như sau 15 năm vắng bóng, Zoolander 2 có thể trở lại hài hước hơn. Tuy nhiên, không chỉ bị các cây bút bình phim chê bai hết lời, phim còn bị ngó lơ khi chỉ thu về 56 triệu USD dù có sự góp mặt của nhiều diễn viên nổi tiếng.
Ngoài hai cái tên nói trên thì hạng mục Phim tệ nhất còn có sự xuất hiện của Gods of Egypt (Các vị thần Ai Cập) của hãng Lionsgate, Independence Day 2: Resurgence (Ngày độc lập 2: Tái chiến), Dirty Grandpa (Ông nội dung tục), phim hài tục của Robert De Niro và Zac Efron, cùng Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party (Nước Mỹ của Hillary: Lịch sử bí mật của Đảng Dân chủ).
Megan Fox là cái tên đáng chú ý của hạng mục Nữ diễn viên chính tệ nhất Ảnh: Reuters
Đáng chú ý, “đường đua” tới Mâm xôi vàng của các nữ diễn viên chính năm nay cũng là sự góp mặt của toàn người đẹp như Megan Fox trong Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows (Ninja Rùa: Đập tan bóng tối), Julia Roberts trong Mother’s Day (Ngày của mẹ), Becky Turner trong Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party, Naomi Watts và Shailene Woodley trong Divergent Series: Allegiant (Dị biệt: Những kẻ trung kiên) và đặc biệt là vai diễn giả gái của danh hài Tyler Perry trong Boo! A Madea Halloween.
Người “thắng” giải Mâm xôi vàng được trao bức tượng hình quả mâm xôi bằng vàng trị giá khoảng 4,97 USD. Lễ trao giải Mâm xôi vàng tổ chức vào đêm 24.2, một ngày trước khi lễ trao giải Oscar 2017 diễn ra và đa số các diễn viên trúng giải hiếm khi dám có mặt để nhận giải thưởng này.
Danh sách đề cử giải Mâm xôi vàng năm 2017:
Phim tệ nhất:
Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Dirty Grandpa
Gods of Egypt
Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
Independence Day: Resurgence
Zoolander 2
Nam diễn viên chính tệ nhất:
Ben Affleck (Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice)
Gerard Butler (Gods of Egypt & London Has Fallen)
Henry Cavill (Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice)
Robert De Niro (Dirty Grandpa)
Dinesh D’Souza (Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party)
Ben Stiller (Zoolander 2)
Nữ diễn viên chính tệ nhất:
Megan Fox (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows)
Tyler Perry (Boo! A Madea Halloween)
Julia Roberts (Mother’s Day)
Becky Turner (Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party)
Naomi Watts (Divergent Series: Allegiant & Shut In)
Shailene Woodley (Divergent Series: Allegiant)
Nữ diễn viên phụ tệ nhất:
Julianne Hough (Dirty Grandpa)
Kate Hudson (Mother’s Day)
Aubrey Plaza (Dirty Grandpa)
Jane Seymour (Fifty Shades of Black)
Sela Ward (Day: Resurgence)
Kristen Wiig (Zoolander 2)
Nam diễn viên phụ tệ nhất:
Nicolas Cage (Snowden)
Johnny Depp (Alice Through the Looking Glass)
Will Ferrell (Zoolander 2)
Jesse Eisenberg (Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice)
Jared Leto (Suicide Squad)
Owen Wilson (Zoolander 2)
Màn hợp tác tệ nhất:
Ben Affleck và Henry Cavill trong Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Bất cứ hai vị thần Ai Cập hay người phàm nào trong Gods of Egypt
Johnny Depp và những bộ trang phục lòe loẹt trong Alice Through the Looking Glass
Toàn bộ dàn diễn viên từng được kính trọng trong Collateral Beauty
Tyler Perry & bộ tóc giả trong Boo! A Madea Halloween
Ben Stiller và Owen Wilson trong Zoolander 2
Đạo diễn tệ nhất:
Dinesh D’Souza và Bruce Schooley (Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party)
Roland Emmerich (Independence Day: Resurgence)
Tyler Perry (Boo! A Madea Halloween)
Alex Proyas (Gods of Egypt)
Zack Snyder (Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice)
Ben Stiller (Zoolander 2)
Phim tiền truyện, làm lại, ăn theo hoặc phần tiếp theo tệ nhất:
Alice Through the Looking Glass
Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice: Dawn of Justice
Fifty Shades of Black
Independence Day: Resurgence
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows
Zoolander 2
Kịch bản tệ nhất:
Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Dirty Grandpa
Gods of Egypt
Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party
Independence Day: Resurgence
Suicide Squad

Thiên Minh

