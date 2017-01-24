Danh sách đề cử giải Mâm xôi vàng năm 2017: Phim tệ nhất: Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice Gods of Egypt Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party Independence Day: Resurgence Zoolander 2 Nam diễn viên chính tệ nhất: Ben Affleck (Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice) Gerard Butler (Gods of Egypt & London Has Fallen) Henry Cavill (Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice) Robert De Niro (Dirty Grandpa) Dinesh D’Souza (Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party) Ben Stiller (Zoolander 2) Nữ diễn viên chính tệ nhất: Megan Fox (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows) Tyler Perry (Boo! A Madea Halloween) Julia Roberts (Mother’s Day) Becky Turner (Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party) Naomi Watts (Divergent Series: Allegiant & Shut In) Shailene Woodley (Divergent Series: Allegiant) Nữ diễn viên phụ tệ nhất: Julianne Hough (Dirty Grandpa) Kate Hudson (Mother’s Day) Aubrey Plaza (Dirty Grandpa) Jane Seymour (Fifty Shades of Black) Sela Ward (Day: Resurgence) Kristen Wiig (Zoolander 2) Nam diễn viên phụ tệ nhất: Nicolas Cage (Snowden) Johnny Depp (Alice Through the Looking Glass) Will Ferrell (Zoolander 2) Jesse Eisenberg (Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice) Jared Leto (Suicide Squad) Owen Wilson (Zoolander 2) Màn hợp tác tệ nhất: Ben Affleck và Henry Cavill trong Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice Bất cứ hai vị thần Ai Cập hay người phàm nào trong Gods of Egypt Johnny Depp và những bộ trang phục lòe loẹt trong Alice Through the Looking Glass Toàn bộ dàn diễn viên từng được kính trọng trong Collateral Beauty Tyler Perry & bộ tóc giả trong Boo! A Madea Halloween Ben Stiller và Owen Wilson trong Zoolander 2 Đạo diễn tệ nhất: Dinesh D’Souza và Bruce Schooley (Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party) Roland Emmerich (Independence Day: Resurgence) Tyler Perry (Boo! A Madea Halloween) Alex Proyas (Gods of Egypt) Zack Snyder (Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice) Ben Stiller (Zoolander 2) Phim tiền truyện, làm lại, ăn theo hoặc phần tiếp theo tệ nhất: Alice Through the Looking Glass Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice: Dawn of Justice Fifty Shades of Black Independence Day: Resurgence Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows Zoolander 2 Kịch bản tệ nhất: Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice Dirty Grandpa Gods of Egypt Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party Independence Day: Resurgence Suicide Squad Dirty Grandpa