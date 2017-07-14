Danh sách một số đề cử quan trọng tại Emmy 2017 Sê ri truyền hình chính kịch xuất sắc nhất



Better Call Saul (AMC)



The Crown (Netflix)



The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)



House of Cards (Netflix)



Stranger Things (Netflix)



This Is Us (NBC)



Westworld (HBO)



Sê ri truyền hình hài kịch xuất sắc nhất



Atlanta (FX)



black-ish (ABC)



Master of None (Netflix)



Modern Family (ABC)



Silicon Valley (HBO)



Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (Netflix)



Veep (HBO)



Sê ri truyền hình ngắn xuất sắc nhất



Big Little Lies (HBO)



Fargo (FX)



Feud: Bette and Joan (FX)



Genius (National Geographic)



The Night Of (HBO) Nữ diễn viên xuất sắc nhất - Sê ri chính kịch



Viola Davis, How to Get Away With Murder (ABC)



Claire Foy, The Crown (Netflix)



Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)



Keri Russell, The Americans (FX)



Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld (HBO)



Robin Wright, House of Cards (Netflix)



Nam diễn viên chính xuất sắc nhất - Sê ri chính kịch



Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us (NBC)



Anthony Hopkins, Westworld (HBO)



Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul (AMC)



Matthew Rhys, The Americans (AMC)



Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan (Showtime)



Kevin Spacey, House of Cards (Netflix)



Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us (NBC) Nữ diễn viên chính xuất sắc nhất - Sê ri hài kịch Pamela Adlon, Bad Things (FX) Jane Fonda, Grace and Frankie (Netflix)



Allison Janney, Mom (CBS)



Ellie Kemper, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (Netflix)



Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep (HBO)



Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish (ABC)



Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie (Netflix)



Nam diễn viên chính xuất sắc nhất - Sê ri hài kịch



Anthony Anderson, black-ish (ABC)



Aziz Ansari, Master of None (Netflix)



Zach Galifianakis, Baskets (FX)



Donald Glover, Atlanta (FX)



William H. Macy, Shameless (Showtime)



Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent (Amazon) Nữ diễn viên chính xuất sắc nhất - Sê ri truyền hình ngắn Carrie Coon, Fargo (FX)



Felicity Huffman, American Crime (ABC)



Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies (HBO)



Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette and Joan (FX)



Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette and Joan (FX)



Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies (HBO)



Nam diễn viên chính xuất sắc nhất - Sê ri truyền hình ngắn



Riz Ahmed, The Night Of (HBO)



Benedict Cumberbatch, Sherlock: The Lying Detective (PBS)



Robert De Niro, The Wizard of Lies (HBO)



Ewan McGregor, Fargo (FX)



Geoffrey Rush, Genius (National Geographic)



John Turturro, The Night Of (HBO) Nữ diễn viên phụ xuất sắc nhất - Sê ri chính kịch



Uzo Aduba, Orange Is the New Black (Netflix)



Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things (Netflix)



Ann Dowd, The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)



Chrissy Metz, This Is Us (NBC)



Thandie Newton, Westworld (HBO)



Samira Wiley, The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)



Nam diễn viên phụ xuất sắc nhất - Sê ri chính kịch



Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul (AMC)



David Harbour, Stranger Things (Netflx)



Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us (NBC)



Michael Kelley, House of Cards (Netflix)



John Lithgow, The Crown (Netflix)



Mandy Patinkin, Homeland (Showtime)



Jeffrey Wright, Westworld (HBO)



Nữ diễn viên phụ xuất sắc nhất - Sê ri hài kịch



Vanessa Bayer, Saturday Night Live (NBC)



Anna Chlumsky, Veep (HBO)



Kathryn Hahn, Transparent (Amazon)



Leslie Jones, Saturday Night Live (NBC)



Judith Light, Transparent (Amazon)



Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live (NBC)



Nam diễn viên phụ xuất sắc nhất - Sê ri hài kịch



Louie Anderson, Baskets (FX)



Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live (NBC)



Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (Netflix)



Ty Burrell, Modern Family (ABC)



Tony Hale, Veep (HBO)



Matt Walsh, Veep (HBO) Nữ diễn viên phụ xuất sắc nhất - Sê ri truyền hình ngắn Judy Davis, Feud: Betty and Joan (FX)



Laura Dern, Big Little Lies (HBO)



Jackie Hoffman, Feud: Bette and Joan (FX)



Regina King, American Crime (ABC)



Michelle Pfeiffer, The Wizard of Lies (HBO)



Shailene Woodley, Big Little Lies (HBO)



Nam diễn viên phụ xuất sắc nhất - Sê ri truyền hình ngắn



Bill Camp, The Night Of (HBO)



Alfred Molina, Feud: Bette and Joan (FX)



Alexander Skarsgärd, Big Little Lies (HBO)



David Thewlis, Fargo (FX)



Stanley Tucci, Feud: Bette and Joan (FX)



Michael Kenneth Williams, The Night Of (HBO) Chương trình thực tế xuất sắc nhất The Amazing Race (CBS)



American Ninja Warrior (NBC)



Project Runway (Lifetime)



RuPaul's Drag Race (Vh1)



Top Chef (Bravo)



The Voice (NBC)