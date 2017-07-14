'Westworld' thống trị Emmy 2017 với 22 đề cử /// Ảnh: HBO
Không phải Game of Thrones, Westworld (Thành phố ảo) mới là bộ phim 'khuấy đảo' giải thưởng phim truyền hình Primetime Emmy Award lần thứ 69 năm nay, theo Hollywood Reporter.
Tối 13.7 (giờ địa phương), Viện Hàn lâm Khoa học và Nghệ thuật Truyền hình Mỹ vừa công bố danh sách đề cử giải Primetime Emmy Awards lần thứ 69 (Emmy dành cho các phim khung giờ vàng). Giải thưởng nhằm tôn vinh những bộ phim, chương trình, talkshow truyền hình được phát sóng trong giai đoạn từ ngày 1.6.2016-31.5.2017.
Theo đó, bộ phim khuấy đảo màn ảnh nhỏ vào những tháng cuối năm 2016, đầu 2017 - Westworld đã dẫn đầu danh sách đề cử năm nay với 22 hạng mục. Trong đó bao gồm những hạng mục quan trọng như Phim truyền hình chính kịch xuất sắc nhất, Nam và Nữ diễn viên phim truyền hình chính kịch xuất sắc nhất cho Anthony Hopkins và Evan Rachel Wood, Nam và Nữ diễn viên phụ phim truyền hình chính kịch xuất sắc nhất cho Thandie Newton và Jeffrey Wright, cùng nhiều hạng mục kĩ thuật khác.
Hai người đẹp của Westworld là Evan Rachel Wood (trái) và Thandie Newton đều góp mặt trong bảng đề cử Ảnh: Reuters
Westworld là sê ri truyền hình mới của kênh HBO. Đây được coi là "át chủ bài" của đài này để thay thế Game of Thrones đang dần đi đến hồi kết. Phim lấy ý tưởng của một tác phẩm điện ảnh cùng tên vào năm 1973, bối cảnh là một công viên giải trí mô phỏng thời viễn Tây nước Mỹ.
Tại đây có những con robot hệt như người thật. Các vị khách tham quan trả một số tiền mua vé vào cổng và có quyền bắn, giết và thậm chí là quan hệ với các robot này. Cuối ngày, ban quản lý công viên sẽ thu gom những con robot này để sửa chữa, xóa kí ức, chuẩn bị cho ngày mở cửa tiếp theo.
Bộ phim nhận được nhiều sự yêu mến từ phía khán giả cũng như giới chuyên môn nhờ cốt truyện lạ, đan xen nhiều tuyến truyện, tuyến nhân vật. Cũng giống như những bộ phim "cộp mác" HBO, "đặc sản" của Westworld là những "đại tiệc xác thịt" và cảnh nóng với hình ảnh nude hoàn toàn của các diễn viên.
Góp mặt trong đề cử cho phim truyền hình chính kịch cùng Westworld là những cái tên "nặng kí" khác như Better Call Saul, The Crown, The Handmaid's Tale, House of Cards, Stranger Things, This Is Us. Emmy 2017 nhiều khả năng là cuộc đua "tam mã" của Westworld, Stranger Things và This Is Us.
Game of Thrones 7 mất suất tham dự Emmy vì chiếu trễ Ảnh: HBO
Năm nay, "ông hoàng" giải thưởng năm ngoái là Game of Thrones lại không có mặt tại bất cứ hạng mục đề cử nào. Lí do là vì lịch chiếu của Games of Thrones mùa 7 bị dời đến ngày 16.7, không đủ điều kiện tham dự giải thưởng. Do đó, những fan hâm mộ của bộ phim truyền hình giả tưởng này phải đợi tới mùa trao giải năm sau để chứng kiến các thần tượng càn quét sân khấu Emmy như những gì họ đã làm vào 3 mùa giải thưởng trước.
Kết quả giải thưởng sẽ được công bố vào lễ trao giải diễn ra vào ngày 17.9 tới. Đây hứa hẹn sẽ là một đêm hội tụ rất nhiều những ngôi sao của làng truyền hình nước Mỹ với phong cách thời trang đẳng cấp.
Danh sách một số đề cử quan trọng tại Emmy 2017
Sê ri truyền hình chính kịch xuất sắc nhất

Better Call Saul (AMC)

The Crown (Netflix)

The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)

House of Cards (Netflix)

Stranger Things (Netflix)

This Is Us (NBC)

Westworld (HBO) 

Sê ri truyền hình hài kịch xuất sắc nhất

Atlanta (FX)

black-ish (ABC)

Master of None (Netflix)

Modern Family (ABC)

Silicon Valley (HBO)

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (Netflix)

Veep (HBO)

Sê ri truyền hình ngắn xuất sắc nhất

Big Little Lies (HBO)

Fargo (FX)

Feud: Bette and Joan (FX)

Genius (National Geographic)

The Night Of (HBO)
Nữ diễn viên xuất sắc nhất - Sê ri chính kịch

Viola Davis, How to Get Away With Murder (ABC)

Claire Foy, The Crown (Netflix)

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)

Keri Russell, The Americans (FX)

Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld (HBO)

Robin Wright, House of Cards (Netflix)

Nam diễn viên chính xuất sắc nhất - Sê ri chính kịch

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us (NBC)

Anthony Hopkins, Westworld (HBO)

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul (AMC)

Matthew Rhys, The Americans (AMC)

Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan (Showtime)

Kevin Spacey, House of Cards (Netflix)

Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us (NBC)
Nữ diễn viên chính xuất sắc nhất - Sê ri hài kịch
Pamela Adlon, Bad Things (FX)
Jane Fonda, Grace and Frankie (Netflix)

Allison Janney, Mom (CBS)

Ellie Kemper, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (Netflix)

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep (HBO)

Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish (ABC)

Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie (Netflix)

Nam diễn viên chính xuất sắc nhất - Sê ri hài kịch

Anthony Anderson, black-ish (ABC)

Aziz Ansari, Master of None (Netflix)

Zach Galifianakis, Baskets (FX)

Donald Glover, Atlanta (FX)

William H. Macy, Shameless (Showtime)

Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent (Amazon)
Nữ diễn viên chính xuất sắc nhất - Sê ri truyền hình ngắn 
Carrie Coon, Fargo (FX)

Felicity Huffman, American Crime (ABC)

Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies (HBO)

Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette and Joan (FX)

Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette and Joan (FX)

Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies (HBO)

Nam diễn viên chính xuất sắc nhất - Sê ri truyền hình ngắn 

Riz Ahmed, The Night Of (HBO)

Benedict Cumberbatch, Sherlock: The Lying Detective (PBS)

Robert De Niro, The Wizard of Lies (HBO)

Ewan McGregor, Fargo (FX)

Geoffrey Rush, Genius (National Geographic)

John Turturro, The Night Of (HBO)
Nữ diễn viên phụ xuất sắc nhất - Sê ri chính kịch

Uzo Aduba, Orange Is the New Black (Netflix)

Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things (Netflix)

Ann Dowd, The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)

Chrissy Metz, This Is Us (NBC)

Thandie Newton, Westworld (HBO)

Samira Wiley, The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)

Nam diễn viên phụ xuất sắc nhất - Sê ri chính kịch

Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul (AMC)

David Harbour, Stranger Things (Netflx)

Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us (NBC)

Michael Kelley, House of Cards (Netflix)

John Lithgow, The Crown (Netflix)

Mandy Patinkin, Homeland (Showtime)

Jeffrey Wright, Westworld (HBO)

Nữ diễn viên phụ xuất sắc nhất - Sê ri hài kịch

Vanessa Bayer, Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Anna Chlumsky, Veep (HBO)

Kathryn Hahn, Transparent (Amazon)

Leslie Jones, Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Judith Light, Transparent (Amazon)

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Nam diễn viên phụ xuất sắc nhất - Sê ri hài kịch

Louie Anderson, Baskets (FX)

Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (Netflix)

Ty Burrell, Modern Family (ABC)

Tony Hale, Veep (HBO)

Matt Walsh, Veep (HBO)
Nữ diễn viên phụ xuất sắc nhất - Sê ri truyền hình ngắn
Judy Davis, Feud: Betty and Joan (FX)

Laura Dern, Big Little Lies (HBO)

Jackie Hoffman, Feud: Bette and Joan (FX)

Regina King, American Crime (ABC)

Michelle Pfeiffer, The Wizard of Lies (HBO)

Shailene Woodley, Big Little Lies (HBO)

Nam diễn viên phụ xuất sắc nhất - Sê ri truyền hình ngắn

Bill Camp, The Night Of (HBO)

Alfred Molina, Feud: Bette and Joan (FX)

Alexander Skarsgärd, Big Little Lies (HBO)

David Thewlis, Fargo (FX)

Stanley Tucci, Feud: Bette and Joan (FX)

Michael Kenneth Williams, The Night Of (HBO)
Chương trình thực tế xuất sắc nhất
The Amazing Race (CBS)

American Ninja Warrior (NBC)

Project Runway (Lifetime)

RuPaul's Drag Race (Vh1)

Top Chef (Bravo)

The Voice (NBC)

Thiên Minh

