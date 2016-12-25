Anh bất ngờ nghe được tiếng chim
Từ nhà hàng xóm vọng sang, em ạ
Phút chốc anh thấy mình nghẹt thở
Nghi hoặc đôi tai mình
Bởi từ lâu chúng ta không còn nhắc về ban mai
Khi tự xếp mình trong những chiếc hộp ngột ngạt
Không một tiếng gió
Không cả những tia nắng
Những ban mai trở nên xa vắng
Thăm thẳm ở chốn nào

Chúng ta thường nói với nhau về buổi sáng
Về thời gian chúng ta ra khỏi nhà
khóa cổng
lên xe...
Chúng ta nhập vào đoàn người vội vã
Rồng rắn kéo nhau vào phố
Ấm ức bởi những va chạm
khói bụi
chen lấn…

Những buổi sáng không đẹp và không buồn
Chúng ta trở thành loài kiến
Cun cút
Nhẫn nại
Cho đến khi tâm hồn xước xác
Mà không biết!

Vậy nên sáng nay
Anh đã không thể tin vào đôi tai mình
Có phải đó là những chú chim khờ dại
Bị nhốt trong lồng mà vẫn miệt mài hót mãi?

Thôi em
Nếu không có tiếng chim
Biết đâu những ban mai của mình đã chết!



