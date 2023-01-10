Điểm mặt những trò chơi lớn sẽ đến với Nintendo vào năm 2023

Theo ScreenRant, Nintendo Switch vẫn là một trong những máy chơi game phổ biến nhất trên thị trường kể từ khi ra mắt vào năm 2017 và một số thương hiệu lớn sẽ phát hành trò chơi cho máy chơi game này trong suốt năm 2023.

Rất nhiều nhà phát triển trò chơi đã công bố các tựa game sẽ phát hành vào năm 2023, một số trò chơi trong số đó đã được giới thiệu tại Nintendo Direct, E3 và The Game Awards vào cuối năm 2022.

Danh sách các trò chơi sẽ cập bến máy chơi game của Nintendo gồm có:

- Persona 3 Portable

- Persona 4 Golden

- Fire Emblem Engage

- SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake

- Theatrhythm Final Bar Line

- Tales of Symphonia Remastered

- Octopath Traveler 2

- Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe

- Fatal Frame: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse

- Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon

- Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection

- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

- Hogwarts Legacy

- Hades 2

- Master Detective Archives: RAIN CODE





- Rise of the Triad: Ludicrous Edition

- Fae Farm

- Hollow Knight: Silksong

- Pikmin 4

- Rune Factory 3 Special

- Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania DLC

- Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life

- Convergence: A League of Legends Story

- Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story

- Disney Speedstorm

- Marvel's Midnight Suns

- Minecraft Legends

- Sea of Stars

- Star Wars: Hunters

- Super Bomberman R 2

- Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun

Danh sách trong số các trò chơi được mong đợi có nhiều trò chơi thế giới mở và trò chơi giải đố RPG, một sản phẩm riêng biệt với các trò chơi FPS, cũng như các tựa game kinh dị. Có thể thấy các bản phát hành Switch sắp tới tiếp tục hứa hẹn mang lại niềm vui cho mọi người chơi lứa tuổi của Nintendo.