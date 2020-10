Hôm nay 24.10 kỷ niệm 20 năm ngày ra mắt album đầu tiên của Linkin Park, 'thanh xuân của game thủ'

Game Bài hát Năm Album

ESPN X-Games Skateboarding A Place for My Head 2001 Hybrid Theory

World Soccer Tour 2003 Kyur4 Th Ich 2003 Reanimation

NBA Live 06 Fort Minor ft. Styles of Beyond - Remember the Name 2005 The Rising Tied

Marc Eckō's Getting Up: Contents Under Pressure Fort Minor - There They Go 2006 Sessions@AOL

Surf's Up In the End 2007 Hybrid Theory

Guitar Hero: World Tour What I've Done 2008 Minutes to Midnight

Madden NFL 09 Busta Rhymes feat. Linkin Park - We Made It 2008 Single

Rock Band 2 One Step Closer 2008 Hybrid Theory

DJ Hero 2 (DLC) Pts.OF.Athrty (Remix) 2010 Reanimation

DJ Hero 2 (DLC) The Catalyst (Does It Offend You, Yeah? Remix) 2010 A Thousand Suns

DJ Hero 2 (DLC) When They Come for Me (Diplo Remix) 2010 A Thousand Suns

EA Sports MMA Wretches and Kings

2010 A Thousand Suns

FIFA 11 Blackout 2010 A Thousand Suns

Guitar Hero: Warriors of Rock Bleed It Out 2010 Minutes to Midnight

Guitar Hero: Warriors of Rock (DLC) Blackout 2010 A Thousand Suns

Guitar Hero: Warriors of Rock (DLC) Burning in the Skies 2010 A Thousand Suns

Guitar Hero: Warriors of Rock (DLC) The Catalyst 2010 A Thousand Suns

Guitar Hero: Warriors of Rock (DLC) The Messenger 2010 A Thousand Suns

Guitar Hero: Warriors of Rock (DLC) Waiting for the End 2010 A Thousand Suns

Guitar Hero: Warriors of Rock (DLC) Wretches and Kings 2010 A Thousand Suns

Medal of Honor The Catalyst 2010 A Thousand Suns

Rock Band 3 (DLC) Crawling 2011 Hybrid Theory

Rock Band 3 (DLC) In the End 2011 Hybrid Theory

Rock Band 3 (DLC) Numb 2011 Meteora

Rock Band 3 (DLC) Somewhere I Belong 2011 Meteora

Rock Band 3 (DLC) Waiting for the End 2011 A Thousand Suns

Rock Band 3 (DLC) What I've Done 2011 Minutes to Midnight

Rock Band 3 (DLC) Burn It Down 2011 Living Things

Rock Band 3 (DLC) New Divide 2011 New Divide

Rock Band 3 (DLC) Shadow of the Day 2012 Minutes to Midnight

Rock Band 3 (DLC) Breaking The Habit 2012 Meteora

Medal of Honor: Warfighter Castle of Glass 2012 Living Things

Need for Speed: Rivals Castle of Glass (M. Shinoda Remix) 2013 Living Things

EA Sports UFC Guilty All the Same 2014 The Hunting Party

Pro Evolution Soccer 2015 All for Nothing 2014 The Hunting Party

Project CARS One Step Closer 2015 Hybrid Theory

Guitar Hero Live Wastelands 2015 The Hunting Party

Rock Band 4 Rebellion 2015 The Hunting Party

Rock Band 4 (DLC) Lying From You 2015 Meteora

Pro Evolution Soccer 2018 Battle Symphony 2017 One More Light