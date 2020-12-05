Thể Thao

Kết quả Ngoại hạng Anh, Burnley 0-0 Everton: 'Khủng hoảng' đối đầu 'bất ổn'

Bunrley (đứng 19) tiếp Everton (đứng 8) ở vòng 10 Ngoại hạng Anh lúc 19 giờ 30 tối 5.12 (giờ VN) trong lúc cả hai đều có những bất ổn riêng.
Cả hai CLB đang có phong độ bất ổn /// AFP
Sân nhà Turf Moor chỉ mới chứng kiến Burnley giành chiến thắng 1 lần duy nhất trong mùa bóng này, đó chính là trận thắng 1-0 trước Crystal Palace ở vòng đấu trước
Đặc biệt trong 12 lần đụng độ nhau gần đây, cả hai đội đều không chịu chia điểm nhau với 7 chiến thắng cho Everton và 5 cho  Burnley.
Trong lúc đội chủ nhà Bunrley khủng hoảng khi chỉ thắng có 1 trong số 9 trận đã đấu thì Everton gặp bất ổn với thành tích thua đến 4 trong 5 trận gần đây nhất.
Burnley xuất phát với đội hình 4-4-2 gồm: Pope (thủ môn); bộ tứ vệ gồm Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee và Taylor; 4 tiền vệ dàn ngang là Brady, Westwood, Browhill, McNelo; 2 cầu thủ phụ trách hàng công gồm Chris Wood và Jay rodriguez. (dự bị gồm Barnes, Peacock, Pieters, Vydra, Kevin Long, Dunne, Benson).
Everton chơi tấn công với sơ đồ 3-4-3: Pickford (thủ môn), Keane - Mina - Godfrey; Delph - Allan - Doucoure - Iwobi; 3 cầu thủ trên hàng công gồm Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin và James Rodriguez. DS dự bị gồm: Holgate, Sigurdsson, Tosun, Bernard, Andre Gomes, Tom Davies và Loessl
 

