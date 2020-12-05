Kết quả Ngoại hạng Anh, Burnley 0-0 Everton: 'Khủng hoảng' đối đầu 'bất ổn'

Thông tin trước trận
Burnley xuất phát với đội hình 4-4-2 gồm: Pope (thủ môn); bộ tứ vệ gồm Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee và Taylor; 4 tiền vệ dàn ngang là Brady, Westwood, Browhill, McNelo; 2 cầu thủ phụ trách hàng công gồm Chris Wood và Jay rodriguez. (dự bị gồm Barnes, Peacock, Pieters, Vydra, Kevin Long, Dunne, Benson).
Everton chơi tấn công với sơ đồ 3-4-3: Pickford (thủ môn), Keane - Mina - Godfrey; Delph - Allan - Doucoure - Iwobi; 3 cầu thủ trên hàng công gồm Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin và James Rodriguez. DS dự bị gồm: Holgate, Sigurdsson, Tosun, Bernard, Andre Gomes, Tom Davies và Loessl