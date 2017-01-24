Danh sách các đề cử của Oscar 2017: Phim xuất sắc nhất: Arrival Fences Hacksaw Ridge Hell Or High Water Hidden Figures La La Land Lion Manchester By The Sea Moonlight Nam diễn viên xuất sắc nhất: Casey Affleck (Manchester by the Sea) Andrew Garfield (Hacksaw Ridge) Ryan Gosling (La La Land) Viggo Mortensen (Captain Fantastic) Denzel Washington (Fences) Nữ diễn viên xuất sắc nhất: Isabelle Huppert (Elle) Ruth Negga (Loving) Emma Stone (La La Land) Natalie Portman (Jackie) Meryl Streep (Florence Foster Jenkins) Nam diễn viên phụ xuất sắc nhất: Mahershala Ali (Moonlight) Jeff Bridges (Hell or High Water) Lucas Hedges (Manchester by the Sea) Dev Patel (Lion) Michael Shannon (Nocturnal Animals) Nữ diễn viên phụ xuất sắc nhất: Viola Davis (Fences) Naomie Harris (Moonlight) Nicole Kidman (Lion) Octavia Spencer (Hidden Figures) Michelle Williams (Manchester by the Sea) Đạo diễn xuất sắc nhất: Denis Villeneuve (Arrival) Mel Gibson (Hacksaw Ridge) Damien Chazelle (La La Land) Kenneth Lonergan (Manchester by the Sea) Barry Jenkins (Moonlight ) Kịch bản gốc xuất sắc nhất: Hell or High Water (Taylor Sheridan) La La Land (Damien Chazelle) The Lobster (Yorgos Lanthimos, Efthymis Filippou) Manchester by the Sea (Kenneth Lonergan) 20th Century Women (Mike Mills) Kịch bản chuyển thể xuất sắc nhất: Arrival (Eric Heisserer) Fences (August Wilson) Hidden Figures (Allison Schroeder, Theodore Melfi) Lion (Luke Davies) Moonlight (Barry Jenkins, Tarell Alvin McRaney) Quay phim xuất sắc nhất: Arrival (Bradford Young) La La Land (Linus Sandgren) Lion (Grieg Fraser) Moonlight (James Laxton) Silence (Rodrigo Prieto) Biên tập xuất sắc nhất: Arrival (Joe Walker) Hacksaw Ridge (John Gilbert) Hell or High Water (Jake Roberts) La La Land (Tom Cross) Moonlight (Joi McMillon, Nat Sanders) Thiết kế sản xuất xuất sắc nhất: Arrival (Patrice Vermette) Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (Stuart Craig) Hail (Caesar) La La Land (Sandy Reynolds-Wasco, David Wasco) Passengers (Guy Hendrix Dyas) Biên tập âm thanh xuất sắc nhất: Arrival Deepwater Horizon Hacksaw Ridge La La Land Sully Âm thanh xuất sắc nhất: Arrival Hacksaw Ridge La La Land Rogue One: A Star Wars Story 13 Hours Thiết kế phục trang xuất sắc nhất: Allied (Joanna Johnston) Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (Colleen Atwood) Florence Foster Jenkins (Consolata Boyle) Jackie (Madeline Fontaine) La La Land (Mary Zophres) Hóa trang xuất sắc nhất: A Man Called Ove Star Trek Beyond Suicide Squad Hiệu ứng hình ảnh xuất sắc nhất: Deepwater Horizon Doctor Strange The Jungle Book Kubo and the Two Strings Rogue One: A Star Wars Story Nhạc phim xuất sắc nhất: Jackie (Micachu) La La Land (Justin Hurwitz) Lion (Dustin O'Halloran, Hauschka) Moonlight (Nicholas Britell) Passengers (Thomas Newman) Ca khúc trong phim hay nhất: Audition (La La Land) Can’t Stop the Feeling! (Trolls) City of Stars (La La Land) The Empty Chair (Jim: The James Foley Story) How Far I'll Go (Moana) Phim ngắn xuất sắc nhất: Ennemis Entreniers La Femme et le TGV Silent Nights Sing Timecode Phim nói tiếng nước ngoài xuất sắc nhất: Land of Mine (Đan Mạch) A Man Called Ove (Thụy Điển) The Salesman (Iran) Tann (Úc) Toni Erdmann (Đức) Phim tài liệu xuất sắc nhất - Thể loại dài: Fire at Sea I Am Not Your Negro Life, Animated O.J.: Made in America 13th Phim tài liệu xuất sắc nhất - Thể loại ngắn: 4.1 Miles (University of California, Berkeley) Extremis (f/8 Filmworks in association with Motto Pictures) Joe’s Violin (Lucky Two Productions) Watani: My Homeland (ITN Productions) The White Helmets (Grain Media and Violet Films) Phim hoạt hình xuất sắc nhất - Thể loại dài: Kubo and the Two Strings (Focus Features) Moana (Disney) My Life As a Zucchini (GKIDS) The Red Turtle (Sony Classics) Zootopia (Disney) Phim hoạt hình xuất sắc nhất - Thể loại ngắn: Blind Vaysha (National Film Board of Canada) Borrowed Time (Quorum Films) Pear Cider and Cigarettes (Massive Swerve Studios and Passion Pictures Animation) Pearl (Google Spotlight Stories/Evil Eye Pictures) Piper (Pixar)