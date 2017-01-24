Ryan Gosling và Emma Stone trong 'La La Land' /// Ảnh: Chụp màn hình trailer
Bộ phim nhạc kịch gây chú ý nhất năm 2016 đã ôm trọn 14 đề cử tại giải thưởng điện ảnh danh giá Oscar lần thứ 89 vừa được công bố vào tối 24.1 (giờ Việt Nam).
Các đề cử mà La La Land góp mặt bao gồm giải quan trọng nhất là Phim hay nhất, Nam và Nữ diễn viên xuất sắc nhất dành cho bộ đôi Ryan Gosling và Emma Stone, Đạo diễn xuất sắc nhất Kịch bản gốc xuất sắc nhất cho nhà làm phim kiêm biên kịch Damien Chazelle, Nhạc phim xuất sắc nhất, Ca khúc trong phim xuất sắc nhất (tại hạng mục này La La Land góp mặt tới hai đề cử khúc là City of StarAudition), Thiết kế sản xuất, Biên tập âm thanh, Thiết kế phục trang, Biên tập phim và cả Quay phim xuất sắc nhất.
Có lẽ không còn lời nào để diễn tả thành công vang dội của La La Land trong năm 2016. Ra mắt tại Liên hoan phim Venice vào thàng 8 vừa qua, tác phẩm của đạo diễn trẻ tuổi Damien Chazelle ngay lập tức đã khiến giới chuyên môn nhận định đây chắc chắn là ngôi sao của mùa giải thưởng điện ảnh cuối năm.
Quả không phụ sự kỳ vọng, La La Land cùng dàn diễn viên và ê kíp sản xuất phim đã ''chinh chiến'' tại rất nhiều “mặt trận” và mang về hàng loạt giải thưởng tại các lễ trao giải danh giá như Quả cầu vàng, Critic’s Choice. Không những vậy, bộ phim độc lập này còn rất thành công về mặt doanh thu khi đem về gần 140 triệu USD tại các phòng vé trong khi kinh phí sản xuất chỉ vỏn vẹn 30 triệu USD.
Với 14 đề cử tiếp theo tại Oscar, hiện La La Land đã gia nhập câu lạc bộ “Những bộ phim có nhiều đề cử Oscar nhất”, đứng đồng hạng với “siêu phẩm” Titanic (1997) và All About Eve (1950).
‘La La Land’ giành 14 đề cử Oscar 2017 - ảnh 1
Moonlight quá mạnh tại đường đua của các diễn viên phụ với sự góp mặt của Mahershala Ali (trái) và Naomie Harris Ảnh: Reuters
Xếp sau La La Land là hai ứng cử viên cũng đình đám không kém là MoonlightArrival với cùng 8 đề cử. Ngoài đề cử tại hạng mục Phim xuất sắc, Moonlight còn có hai đại diện góp mặt tại hai hạng mục diễn xuất phụ là Mahershala Ali (Nam phụ xuất sắc) và Naomie Harris (Nữ phụ xuất sắc). Trong khi đó, các đề cử của phim viễn tưởng Arrival lại chủ yếu tới từ phần kỹ thuật, âm thanh và kỹ xảo vốn được đánh giá là vô cùng mãn nhãn khi ra rạp.
Ngoài 3 tác phẩm nói trên, năm nay Viện Hàn lâm còn đưa 6 phim là Fences, Hacksaw Ridge, Hell Or High Water, Hidden Figures, Lion Manchester By The Sea vào danh sách tranh tài ở hạng mục Phim hay nhất, nâng tổng đề cử của hạng mục này lên 9 thay vì 8 như 2 năm trước đây.
‘La La Land’ giành 14 đề cử Oscar 2017 - ảnh 2
Chân dung 9 đại diện tham gia đường đua Phim hay nhất Oscar 2017 Chụp màn hình trailer
Hình thức của lễ công bố đề cử Oscar năm thay có một thay đổi nhỏ so với mọi năm là chỉ được phát trực tiếp trên toàn cầu thông qua các trang web chính thống mà không có sự tham gia của các nhà báo, các nhà phê bình và các khách mời đặc biệt ở khán phòng nhà hát Samuel Goldwyn ở Beverly Hills, California, Mỹ.
Những người chịu trách nhiệm công bố 24 hạng mục đề cử năm nay bao gồm Chủ tịch Viện Hàn lâm Khoa học và Nghệ thuật Điện ảnh Mỹ Cheryl Boone Isaac, nữ diễn viên Jennifer Hudson và Brie Larson, nhà quay phim của The Revenant - Emmanuel Lubezki, đạo diễn Jason Reitman và nam diễn viên Ken Watanabe.
Theo thông lệ, hơn 6.000 thành viên Viện Hàn lâm Khoa học và Nghệ thuật Điện ảnh Mỹ sẽ bỏ phiếu để quyết định danh sách đề cử giải Oscar, sau đó bỏ phiếu một lần nữa để xác định những người/phim chiến thắng.
Danh sách những cá nhân, tác phẩm đoạt giải sẽ được xướng tên tại lễ trao giải Oscar được tổ chức vào ngày 26.2 (giờ địa phương) tới.
Danh sách các đề cử của Oscar 2017:
Phim xuất sắc nhất:
Arrival
Fences
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell Or High Water
Hidden Figures
La La Land
Lion
Manchester By The Sea
Moonlight
Nam diễn viên xuất sắc nhất:
Casey Affleck (Manchester by the Sea)
Andrew Garfield (Hacksaw Ridge)
Ryan Gosling (La La Land)
Viggo Mortensen (Captain Fantastic)
Denzel Washington (Fences)
Nữ diễn viên xuất sắc nhất:
Isabelle Huppert (Elle)
Ruth Negga (Loving)
Emma Stone (La La Land)
Natalie Portman (Jackie)
Meryl Streep (Florence Foster Jenkins)
Nam diễn viên phụ xuất sắc nhất:
Mahershala Ali (Moonlight)
Jeff Bridges (Hell or High Water)
Lucas Hedges (Manchester by the Sea)
Dev Patel (Lion)
Michael Shannon (Nocturnal Animals)
Nữ diễn viên phụ xuất sắc nhất:
Viola Davis (Fences)
Naomie Harris (Moonlight)
Nicole Kidman (Lion)
Octavia Spencer (Hidden Figures)
Michelle Williams (Manchester by the Sea)
Đạo diễn xuất sắc nhất:
Denis Villeneuve (Arrival)
Mel Gibson (Hacksaw Ridge)
Damien Chazelle (La La Land)
Kenneth Lonergan (Manchester by the Sea)
Barry Jenkins (Moonlight )
Kịch bản gốc xuất sắc nhất:
Hell or High Water (Taylor Sheridan)
La La Land (Damien Chazelle)
The Lobster (Yorgos Lanthimos, Efthymis Filippou)
Manchester by the Sea (Kenneth Lonergan)
20th Century Women (Mike Mills)
Kịch bản chuyển thể xuất sắc nhất:
Arrival (Eric Heisserer)
Fences (August Wilson)
Hidden Figures (Allison Schroeder, Theodore Melfi)
Lion (Luke Davies)
Moonlight (Barry Jenkins, Tarell Alvin McRaney)
Quay phim xuất sắc nhất:
Arrival (Bradford Young)
La La Land (Linus Sandgren)
Lion (Grieg Fraser)
Moonlight (James Laxton)
Silence (Rodrigo Prieto)
Biên tập xuất sắc nhất:
Arrival (Joe Walker)
Hacksaw Ridge (John Gilbert)
Hell or High Water (Jake Roberts)
La La Land (Tom Cross)
Moonlight (Joi McMillon, Nat Sanders)
Thiết kế sản xuất xuất sắc nhất:
Arrival (Patrice Vermette)
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (Stuart Craig)
Hail (Caesar)
La La Land (Sandy Reynolds-Wasco, David Wasco)
Passengers (Guy Hendrix Dyas)
Biên tập âm thanh xuất sắc nhất:
Arrival
Deepwater Horizon
Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
Sully
Âm thanh xuất sắc nhất:
Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
13 Hours
Thiết kế phục trang xuất sắc nhất:
Allied (Joanna Johnston)
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (Colleen Atwood)
Florence Foster Jenkins (Consolata Boyle)
Jackie (Madeline Fontaine)
La La Land (Mary Zophres)
Hóa trang xuất sắc nhất:
A Man Called Ove
Star Trek Beyond
Suicide Squad
Hiệu ứng hình ảnh xuất sắc nhất:
Deepwater Horizon
Doctor Strange
The Jungle Book
Kubo and the Two Strings
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Nhạc phim xuất sắc nhất:
Jackie (Micachu)
La La Land (Justin Hurwitz)
Lion (Dustin O'Halloran, Hauschka)
Moonlight (Nicholas Britell)
Passengers (Thomas Newman)
Ca khúc trong phim hay nhất:
Audition (La La Land)
Can’t Stop the Feeling! (Trolls)
City of Stars (La La Land)
The Empty Chair (Jim: The James Foley Story)
How Far I'll Go (Moana)
Phim ngắn xuất sắc nhất:
Ennemis Entreniers
La Femme et le TGV
Silent Nights
Sing
Timecode
Phim nói tiếng nước ngoài xuất sắc nhất:
Land of Mine (Đan Mạch)
A Man Called Ove (Thụy Điển)
The Salesman (Iran)
Tann (Úc)
Toni Erdmann (Đức)
Phim tài liệu xuất sắc nhất - Thể loại dài:
Fire at Sea
I Am Not Your Negro
Life, Animated
O.J.: Made in America
13th
Phim tài liệu xuất sắc nhất - Thể loại ngắn:
4.1 Miles (University of California, Berkeley)
Extremis (f/8 Filmworks in association with Motto Pictures)
Joe’s Violin (Lucky Two Productions)
Watani: My Homeland (ITN Productions)
The White Helmets (Grain Media and Violet Films)
Phim hoạt hình xuất sắc nhất - Thể loại dài:
Kubo and the Two Strings (Focus Features)
Moana (Disney)
My Life As a Zucchini (GKIDS)
The Red Turtle (Sony Classics)
Zootopia (Disney)
Phim hoạt hình xuất sắc nhất - Thể loại ngắn:
Blind Vaysha (National Film Board of Canada)
Borrowed Time (Quorum Films)
Pear Cider and Cigarettes (Massive Swerve Studios and Passion Pictures Animation)
Pearl (Google Spotlight Stories/Evil Eye Pictures)
Piper (Pixar)

