Đề cử Oscar 2020: 'Joker' nhận 11 đề cử, ‘Parasite’ ghi dấu ấn cho điện ảnh châu Á

Danh sách đề cử chính thức của Lễ trao giải Oscar lần thứ 92
1. Đạo diễn xuất sắc nhất:
Bong Joon Ho - Parasite
Sam Mendes - 1917
Todd Phillips - Joker
Martin Scorsese - The Irishman
Quentin Tarantino - Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
2. Phim hay nhất:
Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women - Amy Pascal
Marriage Story - David Heyman,
Noah Baumbach
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite
3. Nam diễn viên chính xuất sắc nhất:
Antonio Banderas – Pain and Glory
Leonardo DiCaprio – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Adam Driver – Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix – Joker
Jonathan Pryce – The Two Popes
4. Nữ diễn viên chính xuất sắc nhất:
Renee Zellweger – Judy
Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story
Charlize Theron – Bombshell
Saoirse Ronan – Little Women
Cynthia Erivo – Harriet
5. Kịch bản gốc xuất sắc nhất:
Knives Out – Rian Johnson
Marriage Story – Noah Baumbach
1917 - Sam Mendes và Krysty Wilson-Cairns
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – Quentin Tarantino
Parasite – Bong Joon Ho và Han Jin Won
6. Kịch bản chuyển thể xuất sắc nhất:
The Irishman – Steven Zaillian
Jojo Rabbit – Taika Waititi
Little Women – Greta Gerwig
The Two Popes – Anthony McCarten
Joker – Todd Phillips và Scott Silver
7. Nam diễn viên phụ xuất sắc nhất:
Tom Hanks - A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins - The Two Popes
Al Pacino - The Irishman
Joe Pesci - The Irishman
Brad Pitt - Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
8. Nữ diễn phụ xuất sắc nhất:
Kathy Bates – Richard Jewell
Laura Dern – Marriage Story
Scarlett Johansson – Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh – Little Women
Margot Robbie – Bombshell
9. Nhạc phim xuất sắc nhất:
Joker – Hildur Guðnadóttir
Little Women – Alexandre Desplat
Marriage Story – Randy Newman
1917 – Thomas Newman
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – John Williams
10. Phim hoạt hình ngắn xuất sắc nhất:
Dcera (Daughter) – Daria Kashcheeva
Hair Love – Matthew A. Cherry and Karen Rupert Toliver
Kitbull – Rosana Sullivan and Kathryn Hendrickson
Memorable – Bruno Collet and Jean-François Le Corre
Sister – Siqi Song
11. Biên tập âm thanh xuất sắc nhất:
Ford v Ferrari - Donald Sylvester
Joker - Alan Robert Murray
1917 - Oliver Tarney and Rachael Tate
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood - Wylie Stateman
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker - Matthew Wood and David Acord
12. Phục trang xuất sắc nhất:
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – Arianne Phillips
Little Women – Jacqueline Durran
Joker – Mark Bridges
The Irishman – Sandy Powell and Christopher Peterson
Jojo Rabbit – Mayes C. Rubeo
13. Phim hoạt hình xuất sắc nhất:
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
I Lost My Body
Klaus
Missing Link
Toy Story 4
14. Phim quốc tế xuất sắc nhất:
Les Misérables (Pháp)
Honeyland (Bắc Macedonia)
Corpus Christi (Ba Lan)
Parasite (Hàn Quốc)
Pain and Glory (Tây Ban Nha)
15. Quay phim xuất sắc nhất:
1917 – Roger Deakins
The Irishman – Rodrigo Prieto
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – Robert Richardson
The Lighthouse – Jarin Blaschke
Joker – Lawrence Sher
16. Thiết kế sản xuất xuất sắc nhất:
The Irishman - Bob Shaw và Regina Graves
Jojo Rabbit - Ra Vincent và Lee Sandales
1917 - Dennis Gassner và Lee Sandales
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood - Barbara Ling và Nancy Haigh
Parasite - Lee Ha Jun và Cho Won Woo
17. Hóa trang xuất sắc nhất:
Bombshell – Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan và Vivian Baker
Joker – Nicki Ledermann and Kay Georgiou
Judy – Jeremy Woodhead
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil – Paul Gooch, Arjen Tuiten và David White
1917 – Naomi Donne, Tristan Versluis và Rebecca Cole
18. Hiệu ứng hình ảnh xuất sắc nhất:
Avengers: Endgame – Dan DeLeeuw, Matt Aitken, Russell Earl và Dan Sudick
The Irishman – Pablo Helman, Leandro Estebecorena, Stephane Grabli và Nelson Sepulveda
The Lion King – Robert Legato, Adam Valdez, Andrew R. Jones và Elliot Newman
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – Roger Guyett, Neal Scanlan, Patrick Tubach và Dominic Tuohy
1917 – Guillaume Rocheron, Greg Butler và Dominic Tuohy
19. Biên tập phim xuất sắc nhất:
The Irishman – Thelma Schoonmaker
Ford v Ferrari – Andrew Buckland và Michael McCusker
Parasite – Yang Jinmo
Jojo Rabbit – Tom Eagles
Joker – Jeff Groth
20. Âm thanh xuất sắc nhất:
Ad Astra - Gary Rydstrom, Tom Johnson và Mark Ulano
Ford v Ferrari - Paul Massey, David Giammarco và Steven A. Morrow
Joker - Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic và Tod Maitland
1917 - Mark Taylor và Stuart Wilson
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood - Michael Minkler, Christian P. Minkler và Mark Ulano
21. Phim tài liệu xuất sắc nhất:
American Factory - Steven Bognar, Julia Reichert và Jeff Reichert
The Cave - Feras Fayyad, Kirstine Barfod và Sigrid Dyekjær
The Edge of Democracy - Petra Costa, Joanna Natasegara, Shane Boris và Tiago Pavan
For Sama - Waad Al-Kateab và Edward Watts
Honeyland - Ljubo Stefanov, Tamara Kotevska và Atanas Georgiev
22. Phim tài liệu ngắn xuất sắc nhất:
In the Abscence - Yi Seung-Jun và Gary Byung-Seok Kam
Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're a Girl) - Carol Dysinger và Elena Andreicheva
Life Overtakes Me - John Haptas và Kristine Samuelson
St. Louis Superman - Smriti Mundhra và Sami Khan
Walk Run Cha-Cha - Laura Nix và Colette Sandstedt
23. Ca khúc trong phim xuất sắc nhất:
"I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away" - Randy Newman (phim Toy Story 4)
"(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again" – Elton John (phim Rocketman)
"I'm Standing with You" - Diane Warren (phim Breakthrough)
"Into the Unknown" - Kristen Anderson-Lopez và Robert Lopez (phim Frozen II)
"Stand Up" - Joshuah Brian Campbell and Cynthia Erivo (phim Harriet)
24. Phim live action ngắn xuất sắc nhất:
Brotherhood - Meryam Joobeur và Maria Gracia Turgeon
Nefta Football Club - Yves Piat và Damien Megherbi
The Neighbor's Window - Marshall Curry Saira, Bryan Buckley và Matt Lefebvre A Sister - Delphine Girard