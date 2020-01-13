Đề cử Oscar 2020: 'Joker' nhận 11 đề cử, ‘Parasite’ ghi dấu ấn cho điện ảnh châu Á

Danh sách đề cử chính thức của Lễ trao giải Oscar lần thứ 92 1. Đạo diễn xuất sắc nhất: Bong Joon Ho - Parasite Sam Mendes - 1917 Todd Phillips - Joker Martin Scorsese - The Irishman Quentin Tarantino - Once Upon a Time in Hollywood 2. Phim hay nhất: Ford v Ferrari The Irishman Jojo Rabbit Joker Little Women - Amy Pascal Marriage Story - David Heyman, Noah Baumbach 1917 Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Parasite 3. Nam diễn viên chính xuất sắc nhất: Antonio Banderas – Pain and Glory Leonardo DiCaprio – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Adam Driver – Marriage Story Joaquin Phoenix – Joker Jonathan Pryce – The Two Popes 4. Nữ diễn viên chính xuất sắc nhất: Renee Zellweger – Judy Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story Charlize Theron – Bombshell Saoirse Ronan – Little Women Cynthia Erivo – Harriet 5. Kịch bản gốc xuất sắc nhất: Knives Out – Rian Johnson Marriage Story – Noah Baumbach 1917 - Sam Mendes và Krysty Wilson-Cairns Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – Quentin Tarantino Parasite – Bong Joon Ho và Han Jin Won 6. Kịch bản chuyển thể xuất sắc nhất: The Irishman – Steven Zaillian Jojo Rabbit – Taika Waititi Little Women – Greta Gerwig The Two Popes – Anthony McCarten Joker – Todd Phillips và Scott Silver 7. Nam diễn viên phụ xuất sắc nhất: Tom Hanks - A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood Anthony Hopkins - The Two Popes Al Pacino - The Irishman Joe Pesci - The Irishman Brad Pitt - Once Upon a Time in Hollywood 8. Nữ diễn phụ xuất sắc nhất: Kathy Bates – Richard Jewell Laura Dern – Marriage Story Scarlett Johansson – Jojo Rabbit Florence Pugh – Little Women Margot Robbie – Bombshell 9. Nhạc phim xuất sắc nhất: Joker – Hildur Guðnadóttir Little Women – Alexandre Desplat Marriage Story – Randy Newman 1917 – Thomas Newman Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – John Williams 10. Phim hoạt hình ngắn xuất sắc nhất: Dcera (Daughter) – Daria Kashcheeva Hair Love – Matthew A. Cherry and Karen Rupert Toliver Kitbull – Rosana Sullivan and Kathryn Hendrickson Memorable – Bruno Collet and Jean-François Le Corre Sister – Siqi Song 11. Biên tập âm thanh xuất sắc nhất: Ford v Ferrari - Donald Sylvester Joker - Alan Robert Murray 1917 - Oliver Tarney and Rachael Tate Once Upon a Time in Hollywood - Wylie Stateman Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker - Matthew Wood and David Acord 12. Phục trang xuất sắc nhất: Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – Arianne Phillips Little Women – Jacqueline Durran Joker – Mark Bridges The Irishman – Sandy Powell and Christopher Peterson Jojo Rabbit – Mayes C. Rubeo 13. Phim hoạt hình xuất sắc nhất: How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World I Lost My Body Klaus Missing Link Toy Story 4 14. Phim quốc tế xuất sắc nhất: Les Misérables (Pháp) Honeyland (Bắc Macedonia) Corpus Christi (Ba Lan) Parasite (Hàn Quốc) Pain and Glory (Tây Ban Nha) 15. Quay phim xuất sắc nhất: 1917 – Roger Deakins The Irishman – Rodrigo Prieto Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – Robert Richardson The Lighthouse – Jarin Blaschke Joker – Lawrence Sher 16. Thiết kế sản xuất xuất sắc nhất: The Irishman - Bob Shaw và Regina Graves Jojo Rabbit - Ra Vincent và Lee Sandales 1917 - Dennis Gassner và Lee Sandales Once Upon a Time in Hollywood - Barbara Ling và Nancy Haigh Parasite - Lee Ha Jun và Cho Won Woo 17. Hóa trang xuất sắc nhất: Bombshell – Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan và Vivian Baker Joker – Nicki Ledermann and Kay Georgiou Judy – Jeremy Woodhead Maleficent: Mistress of Evil – Paul Gooch, Arjen Tuiten và David White 1917 – Naomi Donne, Tristan Versluis và Rebecca Cole 18. Hiệu ứng hình ảnh xuất sắc nhất: Avengers: Endgame – Dan DeLeeuw, Matt Aitken, Russell Earl và Dan Sudick The Irishman – Pablo Helman, Leandro Estebecorena, Stephane Grabli và Nelson Sepulveda The Lion King – Robert Legato, Adam Valdez, Andrew R. Jones và Elliot Newman Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – Roger Guyett, Neal Scanlan, Patrick Tubach và Dominic Tuohy 1917 – Guillaume Rocheron, Greg Butler và Dominic Tuohy 19. Biên tập phim xuất sắc nhất: The Irishman – Thelma Schoonmaker Ford v Ferrari – Andrew Buckland và Michael McCusker Parasite – Yang Jinmo Jojo Rabbit – Tom Eagles Joker – Jeff Groth 20. Âm thanh xuất sắc nhất: Ad Astra - Gary Rydstrom, Tom Johnson và Mark Ulano Ford v Ferrari - Paul Massey, David Giammarco và Steven A. Morrow Joker - Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic và Tod Maitland 1917 - Mark Taylor và Stuart Wilson Once Upon a Time in Hollywood - Michael Minkler, Christian P. Minkler và Mark Ulano 21. Phim tài liệu xuất sắc nhất: American Factory - Steven Bognar, Julia Reichert và Jeff Reichert The Cave - Feras Fayyad, Kirstine Barfod và Sigrid Dyekjær The Edge of Democracy - Petra Costa, Joanna Natasegara, Shane Boris và Tiago Pavan For Sama - Waad Al-Kateab và Edward Watts Honeyland - Ljubo Stefanov, Tamara Kotevska và Atanas Georgiev 22. Phim tài liệu ngắn xuất sắc nhất: In the Abscence - Yi Seung-Jun và Gary Byung-Seok Kam Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're a Girl) - Carol Dysinger và Elena Andreicheva Life Overtakes Me - John Haptas và Kristine Samuelson St. Louis Superman - Smriti Mundhra và Sami Khan Walk Run Cha-Cha - Laura Nix và Colette Sandstedt 23. Ca khúc trong phim xuất sắc nhất: "I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away" - Randy Newman (phim Toy Story 4) "(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again" – Elton John (phim Rocketman) "I'm Standing with You" - Diane Warren (phim Breakthrough) "Into the Unknown" - Kristen Anderson-Lopez và Robert Lopez (phim Frozen II) "Stand Up" - Joshuah Brian Campbell and Cynthia Erivo (phim Harriet) 24. Phim live action ngắn xuất sắc nhất: Brotherhood - Meryam Joobeur và Maria Gracia Turgeon Nefta Football Club - Yves Piat và Damien Megherbi The Neighbor's Window - Marshall Curry Saira, Bryan Buckley và Matt Lefebvre A Sister - Delphine Girard