Đề cử Oscar 2020: 'Joker' nhận 11 đề cử, ‘Parasite’ ghi dấu ấn cho điện ảnh châu Á

Tối 13.1 (giờ Việt Nam), Viện Hàn lâm khoa học và nghệ thuật điện ảnh Mỹ  (AMPAS) chính thức công bố danh sách đề cử Oscar 2020. Joker, Parasite (Ký sinh trùng), The Irishman, 1917… là những cái tên nổi bật nhất trong “bảng vàng” danh giá.

Trước thềm lễ trao giải Oscar lần thứ 92, danh sách đề cử ở 24 hạng mục vừa được tài tử người Mỹ gốc Hàn John Cho và nữ diễn viên Issa Rae thay mặt AMPAS công bố. Danh sách các ứng cử viên sáng giá ở từng hạng mục nhận được sự quan tâm của đông đảo công chúng yêu phim ảnh, truyền thông cùng giới mộ điệu khắp thế giới.

'Joker' thành đối thủ nặng ký nhất đường đua

Joker của đạo diễn Todd Phillips đang là “ngựa chiến” nặng ký nhất trên đường đua Oscar 2020 với 11 lần có tên trong đề cử năm nay. Tác phẩm có mặt ở các hạng mục như: Nam diễn viên chính xuất sắc nhất, Phim hay nhất, Đạo diễn xuất sắc nhất, Kịch bản chuyển thể xuất sắc nhất, Biên tập xuất sắc nhất... Điều này cho thấy AMPAS đang rất đề cao các tác phẩm lấy cảm hứng từ truyện tranh.

Với việc có tên trong số 5 ứng cử viên sáng giá nhất cho tượng vàng Nam diễn viên chính xuất sắc nhất, “gã hề điên loạn” Joaquin Phoenix trở thành diễn viên thủ vai nhân vật truyện tranh siêu anh hùng thứ hai được AMPAS công nhận diễn xuất, sau ngôi sao quá cố Heath Ledger. Cố tài tử người Úc cũng từng thủ vai Joker nhưng trong phim The Dark Knight và xuất sắc giành giải Nam diễn viên phụ xuất tại Oscar 2009.

Trong cuộc đua lần này, Joaquin Phoenix sẽ phải vượt qua hàng loạt tên tuổi kỳ cựu như: Antonio Banderas (phim Pain and Glory), Leonardo DiCaprio (phim Once Upon a Time in Hollywood), Adam Driver (phim Marriage Story) và Jonathan Pryce (phim The Two Popes). Hạng mục Nam diễn viên xuất sắc nhất cũng thu hút sự quan tâm do thiếu vắng sự xuất hiện của Taron Egerton - tài tử vừa thắng giải diễn xuất quan trọng ở Quả cầu vàng 2020 khép lại hôm 6.1 vừa qua.

Trong khi Joaquin Phoenix phải đối đầu với loạt tài tử kỳ cựu trên đường đua tôn vinh nam chính, đạo diễn Todd Phillips của Joker cũng gặp khó ở hạng mục giành cho đạo diễn xuất sắc khi đụng độ 4 “quái kiệt” của làng điện ảnh quốc tế gồm: Bong Joon Ho (phim Parasite), Sam Mendes (phim 1917), Martin Scorsese (phim The Irishman) và Quentin Tarantino (phim Once Upon a Time in Hollywood). Cả 4 nhà làm phim này đều sở hữu các tác phẩm thu được thành công lớn tại mùa giải thưởng năm nay. Tiêu biểu trong số đó có 1917 - siêu phẩm vừa thắng giải Phim chính kịch hay nhất của Quả cầu vàng lần thứ 77. Cùng với đề cử đạo diễn, Todd Phillips cũng góp tên trong bảng đề cử Kịch bản chuyển thể xuất sắc nhất.

'Parasite' ghi dấu ấn với 6 đề cử nổi bật

Một tác phẩm đáng chú ý khác trong bảng đề cử là Parasite (Ký sinh trùng) của Bong Joon Ho với 6 lần có tên trong danh sách vừa công bố. Siêu phẩm đạt giải Cành cọ vàng 2019 sẽ chính thức chinh chiến tại các hạng mục như: Đạo diễn xuất sắc nhất, Kịch bản gốc xuất sắc nhất, Phim hay nhất, Phim quốc tế hay nhất

Giới chuyên môn đánh giá tác phẩm của nền điện ảnh xứ kim chi sẽ được xướng tên ở ít nhất một giải thưởng quan trọng tại lễ trao giải điện ảnh danh giá nhất hành tinh. Bộ phim không chỉ là niềm tự hào của điện ảnh Hàn Quốc mà còn là tác phẩm châu Á hiếm hoi được tôn vinh trong “bảng vàng” năm nay của Oscar.

Bên cạnh đó, Scarlett Johansson cũng là cái tên nhận được sự chú ý nhất trong bảng đề cử khi có tên ở tận 2 hạng mục diễn xuất: Nữ diễn viên chính xuất sắc nhất (phim Marriage Story) và Nữ diễn viên phụ xuất sắc nhất (phim Jojo Rabbit). Brad Pitt - nam diễn viên vừa thắng giải Nam phụ xuất sắc nhất ở Quả cầu vàng 2020 tiếp tục được gọi tên vào danh sách ứng cử viên ở hạng mục tương tự tại Oscar lần thứ 92 với màn thể hiện trong Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Rất có thể chồng cũ Angelina Jolie sẽ giành chiến thắng ngoạn mục trên đường đua cam go nhất năm.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, 1917 hay The Irishman tiếp tục là những cái tên “sừng sỏ” tại bảng đề cử sau khi giành được không ít kỳ tích tại các giải thưởng quan trọng trước đó.

Lễ trao giải Oscar lần thứ 92 sẽ được tổ chức vào sáng 10.2 (giờ Việt Nam) tại nhà hát Dolby ở TP.Los Angeles, bang California (Mỹ) và được truyền hình trực tiếp trên kênh ABC. Sự kiện năm nay diễn ra sớm hơn mọi khi, sau một mùa giải 2019 thiếu vắng bóng dáng của MC cầm trịch sự kiện, lễ trao giải năm tiếp tục không có người dẫn chương trình.

Danh sách đề cử chính thức của Lễ trao giải Oscar lần thứ 92

1. Đạo diễn xuất sắc nhất:

Bong Joon Ho - Parasite

Sam Mendes - 1917

Todd Phillips - Joker

Martin Scorsese - The Irishman

Quentin Tarantino - Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

2. Phim hay nhất:

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women - Amy Pascal

Marriage Story - David Heyman,

Noah Baumbach

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite

3. Nam diễn viên chính xuất sắc nhất:

Antonio Banderas – Pain and Glory

Leonardo DiCaprio – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Adam Driver – Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix – Joker

Jonathan Pryce – The Two Popes

4. Nữ diễn viên chính xuất sắc nhất:

Renee Zellweger – Judy

Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story

Charlize Theron – Bombshell

Saoirse Ronan – Little Women

Cynthia Erivo – Harriet

5. Kịch bản gốc xuất sắc nhất:

Knives Out – Rian Johnson

Marriage Story – Noah Baumbach

1917 - Sam Mendes và Krysty Wilson-Cairns

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – Quentin Tarantino

Parasite – Bong Joon Ho và Han Jin Won

6. Kịch bản chuyển thể xuất sắc nhất:

The Irishman – Steven Zaillian

Jojo Rabbit – Taika Waititi

Little Women – Greta Gerwig

The Two Popes – Anthony McCarten

Joker – Todd Phillips và Scott Silver

7. Nam diễn viên phụ xuất sắc nhất:

Tom Hanks - A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins - The Two Popes

Al Pacino - The Irishman

Joe Pesci - The Irishman

Brad Pitt - Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

8. Nữ diễn phụ xuất sắc nhất:

Kathy Bates – Richard Jewell

Laura Dern – Marriage Story

Scarlett Johansson – Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh – Little Women

Margot Robbie – Bombshell

9. Nhạc phim xuất sắc nhất:

Joker – Hildur Guðnadóttir

Little Women – Alexandre Desplat

Marriage Story – Randy Newman

1917 – Thomas Newman

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – John Williams

10. Phim hoạt hình ngắn xuất sắc nhất:

Dcera (Daughter) – Daria Kashcheeva

Hair Love – Matthew A. Cherry and Karen Rupert Toliver

Kitbull – Rosana Sullivan and Kathryn Hendrickson

Memorable – Bruno Collet and Jean-François Le Corre

Sister – Siqi Song

11. Biên tập âm thanh xuất sắc nhất:

Ford v Ferrari - Donald Sylvester

Joker - Alan Robert Murray

1917 - Oliver Tarney and Rachael Tate

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood - Wylie Stateman

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker - Matthew Wood and David Acord

12. Phục trang xuất sắc nhất:

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – Arianne Phillips

Little Women – Jacqueline Durran

Joker – Mark Bridges

The Irishman – Sandy Powell and Christopher Peterson

Jojo Rabbit – Mayes C. Rubeo

13. Phim hoạt hình xuất sắc nhất:

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

I Lost My Body

Klaus

Missing Link

Toy Story 4

14. Phim quốc tế xuất sắc nhất:

Les Misérables (Pháp)

Honeyland (Bắc Macedonia)

Corpus Christi (Ba Lan)

Parasite (Hàn Quốc)

Pain and Glory (Tây Ban Nha)

15. Quay phim xuất sắc nhất:

1917 – Roger Deakins

The Irishman – Rodrigo Prieto

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Robert Richardson

The Lighthouse – Jarin Blaschke

Joker – Lawrence Sher

16. Thiết kế sản xuất xuất sắc nhất:

The Irishman - Bob Shaw và Regina Graves

Jojo Rabbit - Ra Vincent và Lee Sandales

1917 - Dennis Gassner và Lee Sandales

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood - Barbara Ling và Nancy Haigh

Parasite - Lee Ha Jun và  Cho Won Woo

17. Hóa trang xuất sắc nhất:

Bombshell – Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan và Vivian Baker

Joker – Nicki Ledermann and Kay Georgiou

Judy – Jeremy Woodhead

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil – Paul Gooch, Arjen Tuiten và David White

1917 – Naomi Donne, Tristan Versluis và Rebecca Cole

18. Hiệu ứng hình ảnh xuất sắc nhất:

Avengers: Endgame – Dan DeLeeuw, Matt Aitken, Russell Earl và Dan Sudick

The Irishman – Pablo Helman, Leandro Estebecorena, Stephane Grabli và Nelson Sepulveda

The Lion King – Robert Legato, Adam Valdez, Andrew R. Jones và Elliot Newman

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – Roger Guyett, Neal Scanlan, Patrick Tubach và Dominic Tuohy

1917 – Guillaume Rocheron, Greg Butler và Dominic Tuohy

19. Biên tập phim xuất sắc nhất:

The Irishman – Thelma Schoonmaker

Ford v Ferrari – Andrew Buckland và Michael McCusker

Parasite – Yang Jinmo

Jojo Rabbit – Tom Eagles

Joker – Jeff Groth

20. Âm thanh xuất sắc nhất:

Ad Astra - Gary Rydstrom, Tom Johnson và Mark Ulano

Ford v Ferrari - Paul Massey, David Giammarco và Steven A. Morrow

Joker - Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic và Tod Maitland

1917 - Mark Taylor và Stuart Wilson

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood - Michael Minkler, Christian P. Minkler và Mark Ulano

21. Phim tài liệu xuất sắc nhất:

American Factory - Steven Bognar, Julia Reichert và Jeff Reichert

The Cave - Feras Fayyad, Kirstine Barfod và Sigrid Dyekjær

The Edge of Democracy - Petra Costa, Joanna Natasegara, Shane Boris và Tiago Pavan

For Sama - Waad Al-Kateab và Edward Watts

Honeyland - Ljubo Stefanov, Tamara Kotevska và Atanas Georgiev

22. Phim tài liệu ngắn xuất sắc nhất:

In the Abscence - Yi Seung-Jun và Gary Byung-Seok Kam

Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're a Girl) - Carol Dysinger và Elena Andreicheva

Life Overtakes Me - John Haptas và Kristine Samuelson

St. Louis Superman - Smriti Mundhra và Sami Khan

Walk Run Cha-Cha - Laura Nix và Colette Sandstedt

23. Ca khúc trong phim xuất sắc nhất:

"I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away" - Randy Newman (phim Toy Story 4)

"(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again" – Elton John (phim Rocketman)

"I'm Standing with You" - Diane Warren (phim Breakthrough)

"Into the Unknown" - Kristen Anderson-Lopez và Robert Lopez (phim Frozen II)

"Stand Up" - Joshuah Brian Campbell and Cynthia Erivo (phim Harriet)

24. Phim live action ngắn xuất sắc nhất:

Brotherhood - Meryam Joobeur và Maria Gracia Turgeon

Nefta Football Club - Yves Piat và Damien Megherbi

The Neighbor's Window - Marshall Curry Saira, Bryan Buckley và Matt Lefebvre A Sister - Delphine Girard

 

 

 

 

