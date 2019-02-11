Ariana Grande giành giải Grammy đầu tiên sau cuộc chiến với nhà sản xuất

Ariana Grande không chỉ bỏ diễn mà còn từ chối xuất hiện trên thảm đỏ Grammy năm nay vì cuộc chiến công khai với nhà sản xuất Ken Ehrlich. Nguyên nhân là do nữ ca sĩ bị từ chối cho biểu diễn 7 Rings, đĩa đơn mới trong album sắp phát hành. Phía nhà sản xuất chương trình Grammy Ken Ehrlich cũng đã chia sẻ lý do Ariana Grane rút lui là bởi vấn đề thiếu thời gian chuẩn bị. Tuy nhiên, giọng ca Thank u, next lập tức đáp trả trên trang cá nhân: "Tôi đã giữ im lặng nhưng bây giờ ông đang nói dối về tôi. Tôi có thể biểu diễn suốt đêm và ông biết điều đó mà Ken. Lý do là bởi sự sáng tạo của tôi bị ông kìm hãm. Tôi quyết định không tham dự”.
|
Khi không diễn ở Grammy nữa, giọng ca "nấm lùn" quyết định diện trang phục diễn tuyệt đẹp chụp hình tại... nhà
Ảnh: Instagram
Sau khi giành được chiến thắng đầu tiên ở giải thưởng âm nhạc lớn nhất nước Mỹ, Ariana Grande đã lên trang cá nhân tri ân fan. Nữ ca sĩ trẻ đã có 12 tháng phát triển rực rỡ sự nghiệp trong năm qua, được Billboard vinh danh "Người phụ nữ của năm 2018". Tuy nhiên, Ariana Grande đã hụt đề cử tại nhiều hạng mục quan trọng như Album, Ghi âm và Bài hát của năm.
Sweetener là album thứ tư của Ariana Grande, được đánh giá là mang âm hưởng hòa trộn giữa pop và R&B đặc trưng của giọng ca sinh năm 1993. Album được phát hành vào ngày 17.8.2018 thông qua hãng đĩa Republic Records, với sự góp mặt của nữ rapper người Mỹ Missy Elliott, nữ rapper người Mỹ gốc Trinidad và Tobago Nicki Minaj và nam ca sĩ người Mỹ Pharrell Williams. "�
Ngay trong ngày đầu tiên phát hành, Sweetener đã phá vỡ kỷ lục streaming ngày đầu tiên phát hành trên Spotify với 15,1 triệu lượt nghe và sau đó leo lên vị trí quán quân Billboard 200. Tuy nhiên khi album đang gây được tiếng vang lớn thì vụ tự tử chấn động của Mac Miller, bạn trai cũ của Grande, đã khiến một bộ phận cộng đồng mạng "ném đá" Grande, cho rằng việc cô đính hôn với Pete Davidson là nguyên nhân gây ra chuyện đau lòng. Nữ ca sĩ bị suy sụp về tinh thần và phải tuyên bố tạm dừng sự nghiệp ca hát một thời gian.
Một số giải thưởng đáng chú ý của Grammy 2019:
Ca khúc nhạc rap xuất sắc nhất
Drake - God’s Plan
Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future and James Blake - King’s Dead
Eminem ft Joyner Lucas - Lucky You
Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk and Swae Lee - Sicko Mode
Jay Rock - Win
Album nhạc đồng quê xuất sắc nhất
Kelsea Ballerini - Unapologetically
Brothers Osborne - Port Saint Joe
Ashley McBryde - Girl Going Nowhere
Kacey Musgraves - Golden Hour
Chris Stapleton - From a Room: Volume 2
Bài hát của năm
Brandi Carlile - The Joke
Childish Gambino - This Is America
Drake - God’s Plan
Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper - Shallow
Kendrick Lamar & SZA - All the Stars
Ella Mai - Boo’d Up
Shawn Mendes - In My Blood
Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey - The Middle
Màn trình diễn pop kết hợp xuất sắc nhất
Christina Aguilera ft Demi Lovato - Fall in Line
Backstreet Boys - Don’t Go Breaking My Heart
Tony Bennett and Diana Krall - ’S Wonderful
Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper - Shallow
Maroon 5 ft Cardi B - Girls Like You
Justin Timberlake ft Chris Stapleton - Say Something
Zedd, Maren Morris and Grey - The Middle
Màn trình diễn pop solo xuất sắc nhất
Beck - Colors
Camila Cabello - Havana (live)
Ariana Grande - God Is a Woman
Lady Gaga - Joanne (Where Do You Think You’re Goin’?)
Post Malone - Better Now
Album pop xuất sắc nhất
Camila Cabello - Camila
Kelly Clarkson - Meaning of Life
Ariana Grande - Sweetener
Shawn Mendes - Shawn Mendes
Pink - Beautiful Trauma
Taylor Swift - Reputation
Album pop truyền thống xuất sắc nhất
Tony Bennet and Diana Krall - Love Is Here to Stay
Willie Nelson - My Way
Gregory Porter - Nat “King” Cole & Me
Seal - Standards (Deluxe)
Barbra Streisand - The Music … The Mem’ries … The Magic!
Album nhạc alternative xuất sắc nhất
Arctic Monkeys - Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino
Beck - Colors
Björk - Utopia
David Byrne - American Utopia
St Vincent - Masseduction
Màn trình diễn nhạc đồng quê solo xuất sắc nhất
Loretta Lynn - Wouldn’t It Be Great
Maren Morris - Mona Lisas and Mad Hatters
Kacey Musgraves - Butterflies
Chris Stapleton - Millionaire
Keith Urban - Parallel Line
Màn trình diễn nhạc đồng quê kết hợp xuất sắc nhất
Brothers Osborne - Shoot Me Straight
Dan + Shay - Tequila
Little Big Town - When Someone Stops Loving You
Maren Morris ft Vince Gill - Dear Hate
Bebe Rexha and Florida Georgia Line - Meant to Be
Ca khúc nhạc đồng quê xuất sắc nhất
Cole Swindell - Break Up in the End
Maren Morris ft Vince Gill - Dear Hate
Blake Shelton - I Lived In
Kacey Musgraves - Space Cowboy
Dan + Shay - Tequila
Album Latin pop xuất sắc nhất
Pablo Alborán - Prometo
Claudia Brant - Sincera
Natalia Lafourcade - Musas
Raquel Sofia - 2:00 AM
Carlos Vives - Vives
Album Americana xuất sắc nhất
Brandi Carlile - By the Way, I Forgive You
Bettye Lavette - Things Have Changed
John Prine - The Tree of Forgiveness
Lee Ann Womack - The Lonely, the Lonesome & the Gone
The Wood Brothers - One Drop of Truth
MV xuất sắc nhất
APES*** - The Carters, Ricky Saiz, video director; Mélodie Buchris, Natan Schottenfels & Erinn Williams, video producers
This Is America - Childish Gambino, Hiro Murai, video director; Ibra Ake, Jason Cole & Fam Rothstein, video producers
I’m Not Racist Joyner Lucas & Ben Proulx, video directors; Joyner Lucas, video producer
Pynk - Janelle Monáe, Emma Westenberg, video director; Justin Benoliel & Whitney Jackson, video producers
Mumbo Jumbo - Tierra Whack Marco Prestini, video director; Sara Nassim, video producer
Album nhạc kịch xuất sắc nhất
Annihilation - Patton Oswalt
Equanimity & The Bird Revelation - Dave Chappelle
Noble Ape - Jim Gaffigan
Standup For Drummers - Fred Armisen
Tamborine - Chris Rock
Album nhạc dance/điện tử xuất sắc nhất
Singularity - Jon Hopkins
Woman Worldwide - Justice
Treehouse - Sofi Tukker
Oil of Every Pearl’s Un-Insides - SOPHIE
Lune Rouge - TOKiMONSTA
Ca khúc R&B xuất sắc nhất
Ella Mai - Boo’d Up
Miguel ft J Cole and Salaam Remi - Come Through and Chill
Childish Gambino - Feels Like Summer
HER - Focus
Toni Braxton - Long As I Live
Màn trình diễn rap xuất sắc nhất
Christina Aguilera ft Goldlink - Like I Do
6lack ft J Cole - Pretty Little Fears
Childish Gambino - This Is America
Kendrick Lamar & SZA - All the Stars
Post Malone ft 21 Savage - Rockstar
Producer của năm
BoI-1DA
Larry Klein
Linda Perry
Kanye West
Pharrell Williams
Ca khúc nhạc rock xuất sắc nhất
Greta Van Fleet - Black Smoke Rising
Twenty One Pilots - Jumpsuit
Bring Me the Horizon - Mantra
St Vincent - Masseduction
Ghost - Rats
Best rock performance
Arctic Monkeys - Four Out of Five
Chris Cornell - When Bad Does Good
The Fever 333 - Made an America
Greta Van Fleet - Highway Tune
Halestorm - Uncomfortable
Album rock xuất sắc nhất
Alice in Chains - Rainier Fog
Fall Out Boy - Mania
Ghost - Prequelle
Greta Van Fleet - From the Fires
Weezer - Pacific Daydream