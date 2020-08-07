Danh sách toàn bộ các game PS5 đã công bố

Tên Game Nhà phát triển/ phát hành Ngày ra mắt trên PS5

Astro's Playroom SIE Japan Studios 2020

Balan Wonderworld Square Enix 2021

Battlefield 6 EA 2021

Bugsnax Young Horses Cuối năm 2020

Chivalry 2 Torn Banner Studios 2020

Chorus Deep Silver 2021

Control Remedy Chưa xác định

Cris Tales Dreams Uncorporated Chưa xác định

Cyberpunk 2077 CD Projekt Red 2020

Cygni: All Guns Blazing Keel Works Chưa xác định

Death Loop Bethesda Softworks / Arkane Studios Chưa xác định

Demon's Souls Bluepoint and Japan Studio Chưa xác định

Destiny 2 Bungie Chưa xác định

Destruction AllStars Lucid Chưa xác định

DiRT 5 Codemasters 10.2020

Doom Eternal Bethesda Chưa xác định

Dying Light 2 Techland Chưa xác định

Earthlock 2 Snowcastle Games 2022

Far Cry 6 Ubisoft 18.02.2021

FIFA 21 EA Chưa xác định

Fortnite Epic Games Ngày đầu tiên ra mắt PS5

Ghostwire Tokyo Tango Gameworks 2021

Godfall Gearbox 12.2020

Gods and Monsters Ubisoft Cuối năm 2020

Goodbye Volcano High Ko_oP 2021

Gothic Remake THQ Nordic Chưa xác định

Gran Turismo 7 Polyphony Digital Chưa xác định

GTA 5 Rockstar Games 2021

Heavenly Bodies 2pt 2021

Hitman III IO Interactive 01.2021

Hood: Outlaws and Legends Sumo Digital 2021

Horizon 2 Forbidden West Guerrilla Games 2021

Hyper Scape Ubisoft Chưa xác định

In Sound Mind We Create Stuff 2021

Jett: The Far Shore Superbrothers Cuối năm 2020

Kena: Bridge of Spirits Ember Lab Chưa xác định

Little Devil Inside Neostream Interactive Chưa xác định

Madden NFL 21 EA Chưa xác định

Maquette Graceful Decay Chưa xác định

Marvel's Avengers Crystal Dynamics 2020

MicroMan Glob Games Studio 2021

Metal Hellsinger The Outsiders 2021

Moonray Everything is Full of Gods 2021

NBA 2K21 Visual Concepts Cuối năm 2020

Nth^0 Infinity Reborn KITATUS 2021

Observer (System Redux) Bloober Team Cuối năm 2020

Oddworld Soulstorm Oddworld Inhabitants 2020

Outriders Square Enix Cuối năm 2020

Overcooked: All You Can Eat Team 17 Chưa xác định

Party Crash Simulator Glob Games Studio 2021

Planet Coaster Frontier Developments Cuối năm 2020

Pragmata Capcom 2022

Project Athia Square Enix / Luminous Production 2023

Psyhotel Ultimate Games Chưa xác định

Quantum Error Teamkill Media Chưa xác định

Rainbow Six Quarantine Ubisoft 2020-2021

Rainbow Six Siege Ubisoft Ngày đầu tiên ra mắt PS5

Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart Insomniac Games Chưa xác định

Recompile Phigames Chưa xác định

Redo! Enhanced Edition Robson Pavia Chưa xác định

Resident Evil VIII: Village Capcom 2021

Returnal Housemarque Chưa xác định

Sackboy: A Big Adventure Sumo Digital Chưa xác định

Scarlet Nexus Bandai Namco Chưa xác định

Solar Ash Heart Machine 2021

Soulborn Pixelmad Studios 2021

Spider-Man: Miles Morales Insomniac Games Cuối năm 2020

Stray BlueTwelve / Annapurna Interactive 2021

Temtem Crema 2021

The Elder Scrolls Online Bethesda Chưa xác định

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum Daedalic Entertainment 2021

The Pathless Giant Squid Cuối năm 2020

The Sims 5 EA Chưa xác định

Tribes of Midgard Norsfell 2021

Ultimate Fishing Simulator 2 MasterCode Chưa xác định

Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 Paradox Chưa xác định

Vampire: The Masquerade - Swansong Big Bad Wolf 2021

Warframe Digital Extremes Chưa xác định

Watch Dogs: Legion Ubisoft 29.11.2020

Werewolf: The Apocalypse - Earthblood Cyanide Studio 4.2.2021

Worms Rumble Team 17 Chưa xác định