Danh sách toàn bộ các game PS5 đã công bố

Có tổng cộng 83 trò chơi đã xác nhận sẽ có mặt trên hệ máy PlayStation 5 (PS5), mang lại nhiều sự lựa chọn cho game thủ khi hệ máy này ra mắt vào tháng 11 năm nay.
Càng gần kề ngày ra mắt PS5 vào dịp cuối năm nay, Sony và các hãng phát triển game lần lượt công bố nhiều dự án tâm điểm, hứa hẹn sẽ mang lại thư viện game khá đồ sộ cho hệ máy này ngay trong những tháng phát hành đầu tiên. Tính đến thời điểm hiện tại, đã có 83 trò chơi đã được "xác định danh tính", trong đó có 10 tựa game độc quyền dành riêng cho PS5.
Danh sách game trên PS5 tính đến ngày 07.08.2020:
Tên Game Nhà phát triển/ phát hành Ngày ra mắt trên PS5
Assassin's Creed Valhalla Ubisoft 17.11.2020
Astro's Playroom SIE Japan Studios 2020
Balan Wonderworld Square Enix 2021
Battlefield 6 EA 2021
Bugsnax Young Horses Cuối năm 2020
Chivalry 2 Torn Banner Studios 2020
Chorus Deep Silver 2021
Control Remedy Chưa xác định
Cris Tales Dreams Uncorporated Chưa xác định
Cyberpunk 2077 CD Projekt Red 2020
Cygni: All Guns Blazing Keel Works Chưa xác định
Death Loop Bethesda Softworks / Arkane Studios Chưa xác định
Demon's Souls Bluepoint and Japan Studio Chưa xác định
Destiny 2 Bungie Chưa xác định
Destruction AllStars Lucid Chưa xác định
DiRT 5 Codemasters 10.2020
Doom Eternal Bethesda Chưa xác định
Dying Light 2 Techland Chưa xác định
Earthlock 2 Snowcastle Games 2022
Far Cry 6 Ubisoft 18.02.2021
FIFA 21 EA Chưa xác định
Fortnite Epic Games Ngày đầu tiên ra mắt PS5
Ghostwire Tokyo Tango Gameworks 2021
Godfall Gearbox 12.2020
Gods and Monsters Ubisoft Cuối năm 2020
Goodbye Volcano High Ko_oP 2021
Gothic Remake THQ Nordic Chưa xác định
Gran Turismo 7 Polyphony Digital Chưa xác định
GTA 5 Rockstar Games 2021
Heavenly Bodies 2pt 2021
Hitman III IO Interactive 01.2021
Hood: Outlaws and Legends Sumo Digital 2021
Horizon 2 Forbidden West Guerrilla Games 2021
Hyper Scape Ubisoft Chưa xác định
In Sound Mind We Create Stuff 2021
Jett: The Far Shore Superbrothers Cuối năm 2020
Kena: Bridge of Spirits Ember Lab Chưa xác định
Little Devil Inside Neostream Interactive Chưa xác định
Madden NFL 21 EA Chưa xác định
Maquette Graceful Decay Chưa xác định
Marvel's Avengers Crystal Dynamics 2020
MicroMan Glob Games Studio 2021
Metal Hellsinger The Outsiders 2021
Moonray Everything is Full of Gods 2021
NBA 2K21 Visual Concepts Cuối năm 2020
Nth^0 Infinity Reborn KITATUS 2021
Observer (System Redux) Bloober Team Cuối năm 2020
Oddworld Soulstorm Oddworld Inhabitants 2020
Outriders Square Enix Cuối năm 2020
Overcooked: All You Can Eat Team 17 Chưa xác định
Party Crash Simulator Glob Games Studio 2021
Planet Coaster Frontier Developments Cuối năm 2020
Pragmata Capcom 2022
Project Athia Square Enix / Luminous Production 2023
Psyhotel Ultimate Games Chưa xác định
Quantum Error Teamkill Media Chưa xác định
Rainbow Six Quarantine Ubisoft 2020-2021
Rainbow Six Siege Ubisoft Ngày đầu tiên ra mắt PS5
Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart Insomniac Games Chưa xác định
Recompile Phigames Chưa xác định
Redo! Enhanced Edition Robson Pavia Chưa xác định
Resident Evil VIII: Village Capcom 2021
Returnal Housemarque Chưa xác định
Sackboy: A Big Adventure Sumo Digital Chưa xác định
Scarlet Nexus Bandai Namco Chưa xác định
Solar Ash Heart Machine 2021
Soulborn Pixelmad Studios 2021
Spider-Man: Miles Morales Insomniac Games Cuối năm 2020
Stray BlueTwelve / Annapurna Interactive 2021
Temtem Crema 2021
The Elder Scrolls Online Bethesda Chưa xác định
The Lord of the Rings: Gollum Daedalic Entertainment 2021
The Pathless Giant Squid Cuối năm 2020
The Sims 5 EA Chưa xác định
Tribes of Midgard Norsfell 2021
Ultimate Fishing Simulator 2 MasterCode Chưa xác định
Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 Paradox Chưa xác định
Vampire: The Masquerade - Swansong Big Bad Wolf 2021
Warframe Digital Extremes Chưa xác định
Watch Dogs: Legion Ubisoft 29.11.2020
Werewolf: The Apocalypse - Earthblood Cyanide Studio 4.2.2021
Worms Rumble Team 17 Chưa xác định
WRC 9 Kylotonn Chưa xác định
Dù chưa công bố chính thức, theo nhiều nguồn tin hệ máy PS5 sẽ ra mắt vào tháng 11.2020.

