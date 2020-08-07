Danh sách toàn bộ các game PS5 đã công bố

Càng gần kề ngày ra mắt PS5
vào dịp cuối năm nay, Sony và các hãng phát triển game lần lượt công bố nhiều dự án tâm điểm, hứa hẹn sẽ mang lại thư viện game khá đồ sộ cho hệ máy này ngay trong những tháng phát hành đầu tiên. Tính đến thời điểm hiện tại, đã có 83 trò chơi đã được "xác định danh tính", trong đó có 10 tựa game độc quyền dành riêng cho PS5.
Danh sách game trên PS5 tính đến ngày 07.08.2020:
|Tên Game
|Nhà phát triển/ phát hành
|Ngày ra mắt trên PS5
|Assassin's Creed Valhalla
|Ubisoft
|17.11.2020
|Astro's Playroom
|SIE Japan Studios
|2020
|Balan Wonderworld
|Square Enix
|2021
|Battlefield 6
|EA
|2021
|Bugsnax
|Young Horses
|Cuối năm 2020
|Chivalry 2
|Torn Banner Studios
|2020
|Chorus
|Deep Silver
|2021
|Control
|Remedy
|Chưa xác định
|Cris Tales
|Dreams Uncorporated
|Chưa xác định
|Cyberpunk 2077
|CD Projekt Red
|2020
|Cygni: All Guns Blazing
|Keel Works
|Chưa xác định
|Death Loop
|Bethesda Softworks / Arkane Studios
|Chưa xác định
|Demon's Souls
|Bluepoint and Japan Studio
|Chưa xác định
|Destiny 2
|Bungie
|Chưa xác định
|Destruction AllStars
|Lucid
|Chưa xác định
|DiRT 5
|Codemasters
|10.2020
|Doom Eternal
|Bethesda
|Chưa xác định
|Dying Light 2
|Techland
|Chưa xác định
|Earthlock 2
|Snowcastle Games
|2022
|Far Cry 6
|Ubisoft
|18.02.2021
|FIFA 21
|EA
|Chưa xác định
|Fortnite
|Epic Games
|Ngày đầu tiên ra mắt PS5
|Ghostwire Tokyo
|Tango Gameworks
|2021
|Godfall
|Gearbox
|12.2020
|Gods and Monsters
|Ubisoft
|Cuối năm 2020
|Goodbye Volcano High
|Ko_oP
|2021
|Gothic Remake
|THQ Nordic
|Chưa xác định
|Gran Turismo 7
|Polyphony Digital
|Chưa xác định
|GTA 5
|Rockstar Games
|2021
|Heavenly Bodies
|2pt
|2021
|Hitman III
|IO Interactive
|01.2021
|Hood: Outlaws and Legends
|Sumo Digital
|2021
|Horizon 2 Forbidden West
|Guerrilla Games
|2021
|Hyper Scape
|Ubisoft
|Chưa xác định
|In Sound Mind
|We Create Stuff
|2021
|Jett: The Far Shore
|Superbrothers
|Cuối năm 2020
|Kena: Bridge of Spirits
|Ember Lab
|Chưa xác định
|Little Devil Inside
|Neostream Interactive
|Chưa xác định
|Madden NFL 21
|EA
|Chưa xác định
|Maquette
|Graceful Decay
|Chưa xác định
|Marvel's Avengers
|Crystal Dynamics
|2020
|MicroMan
|Glob Games Studio
|2021
|Metal Hellsinger
|The Outsiders
|2021
|Moonray
|Everything is Full of Gods
|2021
|NBA 2K21
|Visual Concepts
|Cuối năm 2020
|Nth^0 Infinity Reborn
|KITATUS
|2021
|Observer (System Redux)
|Bloober Team
|Cuối năm 2020
|Oddworld Soulstorm
|Oddworld Inhabitants
|2020
|Outriders
|Square Enix
|Cuối năm 2020
|Overcooked: All You Can Eat
|Team 17
|Chưa xác định
|Party Crash Simulator
|Glob Games Studio
|2021
|Planet Coaster
|Frontier Developments
|Cuối năm 2020
|Pragmata
|Capcom
|2022
|Project Athia
|Square Enix / Luminous Production
|2023
|Psyhotel
|Ultimate Games
|Chưa xác định
|Quantum Error
|Teamkill Media
|Chưa xác định
|Rainbow Six Quarantine
|Ubisoft
|2020-2021
|Rainbow Six Siege
|Ubisoft
|Ngày đầu tiên ra mắt PS5
|Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart
|Insomniac Games
|Chưa xác định
|Recompile
|Phigames
|Chưa xác định
|Redo! Enhanced Edition
|Robson Pavia
|Chưa xác định
|Resident Evil VIII: Village
|Capcom
|2021
|Returnal
|Housemarque
|Chưa xác định
|Sackboy: A Big Adventure
|Sumo Digital
|Chưa xác định
|Scarlet Nexus
|Bandai Namco
|Chưa xác định
|Solar Ash
|Heart Machine
|2021
|Soulborn
|Pixelmad Studios
|2021
|Spider-Man: Miles Morales
|Insomniac Games
|Cuối năm 2020
|Stray
|BlueTwelve / Annapurna Interactive
|2021
|Temtem
|Crema
|2021
|The Elder Scrolls Online
|Bethesda
|Chưa xác định
|The Lord of the Rings: Gollum
|Daedalic Entertainment
|2021
|The Pathless
|Giant Squid
|Cuối năm 2020
|The Sims 5
|EA
|Chưa xác định
|Tribes of Midgard
|Norsfell
|2021
|Ultimate Fishing Simulator 2
|MasterCode
|Chưa xác định
|Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2
|Paradox
|Chưa xác định
|Vampire: The Masquerade - Swansong
|Big Bad Wolf
|2021
|Warframe
|Digital Extremes
|Chưa xác định
|Watch Dogs: Legion
|Ubisoft
|29.11.2020
|Werewolf: The Apocalypse - Earthblood
|Cyanide Studio
|4.2.2021
|Worms Rumble
|Team 17
|Chưa xác định
|WRC 9
|Kylotonn
|Chưa xác định
Dù chưa công bố chính thức, theo nhiều nguồn tin hệ máy PS5 sẽ ra mắt vào tháng 11.2020.