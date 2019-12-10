Đạo diễn ‘Ký sinh trùng’ cạnh tranh với nhà làm phim ‘Joker’ ở Quả cầu vàng 2020

Danh sách đề cử giải thưởng Quả cầu vàng lần thứ 77
Mảng điện ảnh
Phim truyện chính kịch xuất sắc nhất:
The Irishman
Marriage Story
1917
Joker
The Two Popes
Phim truyện hài/ca vũ nhạc xuất sắc nhất:
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Jojo Rabbit
Knives Out
Rocketman
Dolemite Is My Name
Nam diễn viên chính (phim chính kịch) xuất sắc nhất:
Christian Bale (Ford v Ferrari)
Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory)
Adam Driver (Marriage Story)
Joaquin Phoenix (Joker)
Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes)
Nữ diễn viên chính (phim chính kịch) xuất sắc nhất:
Cynthia Erivo (Harriet)
Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story)
Saoirse Ronan (Little Women)
Charlize Theron (Bombshell)
Renée Zellweger (Judy)
Nam diễn viên chính (phim hài/ca vũ nhạc) xuất sắc nhất
Daniel Craig (Knives Out)
Roman Griffin Davis (Jojo Rabbit)
Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)
Taron Egerton (Rocketman)
Eddie Murphy (Dolemite Is My Name)
Nữ diễn viên chính (phim hài/ca vũ nhạc) xuất sắc nhất
Awkwafina (The Farewell)
Ana de Armas (Knives Out)
Cate Blanchett (Where’d You Go, Bernadette)
Beanie Feldstein (Booksmart)
Emma Thompson (Late Night)
Nam diễn viên phụ xuất sắc nhất:
Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood)
Anthony Hopkins (The Two Popes)
Al Pacino (The Irishman)
Joe Pesci (The Irishman)
Brad Pitt (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)
Nữ diễn viên phụ xuất sắc nhất:
Kathy Bates (Richard Jewell)
Annette Bening (The Report)
Laura Dern (Marriage Story)
Jennifer Lopez (Hustlers)
Margot Robbie (Bombshell)
Đạo diễn xuất sắc nhất:
Bong Joon Ho (Parasite)
Sam Mendes (1917)
Todd Phillips (Joker)
Martin Scorsese (The Irishman)
Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)
Biên kịch xuất sắc nhất:
Noah Baumbach (Marriage Story)
Bong Joon Ho và Han Jin Won (Parasite)
Anthony McCarten (The Two Popes)
Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)
Steven Zaillian (The Irishman)
Phim hoạt hình xuất sắc nhất:
Frozen II
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
Missing Link
Toy Story 4
The Lion King
Phim nói tiếng nước ngoài hay nhất:
The Farewell (Mỹ, Trung Quốc)
Pain and Glory (Tây Ban Nha)
Portrait of a Lady on Fire (Pháp)
Parasite (Hàn Quốc)
Les Misérables (Pháp)
Ca khúc chủ đề xuất sắc nhất:
Beautiful Ghosts (Cats)
(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again (Rocketman)
Into the Unknown (Frozen II)
Spirit (The Lion King)
Stand Up (Harriet)
Nhạc nền xuất sắc nhất:
Daniel Pemberton (Motherless Brooklyn)
Alexandre Desplat (Little Women)
Hildur Guðnadóttir (Joker)
Thomas Newman (1917)
Randy Newman (Marriage Story)
2. Mảng truyền hình
Phim chính kịch xuất sắc nhất:
Big Little Lies
The Crown
Killing Eve
The Morning Show
Succession
Phim hài/ca vũ nhạc xuất sắc nhất:
Barry
Fleabag
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
The Politician
Phim ngắn tập xuất sắc nhất:
Catch-22
Chernobyl
Fosse/Verdon
The Loudest Voice
Unbelievable
Nam diễn viên chính (phim chính kịch) xuất sắc nhất:
Brian Cox (Succession)
Kit Harington (Game of Thrones)
Rami Malek (Mr. Robot)
Tobias Menzies (The Crown)
Billy Porter (Pose)
Nữ diễn viên chính (phim chính kịch) xuất sắc nhất:
Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show)
Olivia Colman (The Crown)
Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)
Nicole Kidman (Big Little Lies)
Reese Witherspoon (Big Little Lies)
Nam diễn viên chính (phim hài/ca vũ nhạc) xuất sắc nhất:
Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)
Bill Hader (Barry)
Ben Platt (The Politician)
Paul Rudd (Living with Yourself)
Ramy Youssef (Ramy)
Nữ diễn viên chính (phim hài/ca vũ nhạc) xuất sắc nhất:
Christina Applegate (Dead to Me)
Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Kirsten Dunst (On Becoming a God in Central Florida)
Natasha Lyonne (Russian Doll)
Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag)
Nam diễn viên chính (phim ngắn tập) xuất sắc nhất:
Christopher Abbott (Catch-22)
Sacha Baron Cohen (The Spy)
Russell Crowe (The Loudest Voice)
Jared Harris (Chernobyl)
Sam Rockwell (Fosse/Verdon)
Nữ diễn viên chính (phim ngắn tập) xuất sắc nhất:
Kaitlyn Dever (Unbelievable)
Joey King (The Act)
Helen Mirren (Catherine the Great)
Merritt Wever (Unbelievable)
Michelle Williams (Fosse/Verdon)
Nam diễn viên phụ xuất sắc nhất:
Alan Arkin (The Kominsky Method)
Kieran Culkin (Succession)
Andrew Scott (Fleabag)
Stellan Skarsgård (Chernobyl)
Henry Winkler (Barry)
Nữ diễn viên phụ xuất sắc nhất:
Patricia Arquette (The Act)
Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown)
Toni Collette (Unbelievable)
Meryl Streep (Big Little Lies)
Emily Watson (Chernobyl)