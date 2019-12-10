Văn hóa

Đạo diễn ‘Ký sinh trùng’ cạnh tranh với nhà làm phim ‘Joker’ ở Quả cầu vàng 2020

Tối 9.12 (giờ Việt Nam), Hiệp hội Báo chí Nước ngoài tại Hollywood (HPFA) đã công bố đề cử Quả cầu vàng 2020. Ký sinh trùng là đại diện hiếm hoi của châu Á góp mặt trong danh sách và nhận 3 đề cử quan trọng.

Bong Joon Ho 'chạy đua' cùng Todd Phillips và 3 nhà làm phim khác ở hạng mục Đạo diễn xuất sắc nhất /// ẢNH: SHUTTERSTOCK Bong Joon Ho 'chạy đua' cùng Todd Phillips và 3 nhà làm phim khác ở hạng mục Đạo diễn xuất sắc nhất - ẢNH: SHUTTERSTOCK
Điện ảnh Hàn Quốc vừa có một bước tiến mới khi Parasite (tựa Việt: Ký sinh trùng) của đạo diễn Bong Joon Ho có mặt trong danh sách đề cử của giải Quả cầu vàng lần thứ 77. Tác phẩm hài đen từ nhà làm phim tài danh xứ kim chi có tên trong đề cử ở 3 giải thưởng đáng chú ý gồm: Đạo diễn xuất sắc nhất nhất, Kịch bản hay nhất và Phim nói tiếng nước ngoài hay nhất.

Ở hạng mục vinh danh đạo diễn xuất sắc nhất, Bong Joon Ho có màn “chạm trán” với nhiều nhà làm phim tên tuổi như: Sam Mendes (phim 1917), Martin Scorsese (phim The Irishman), Quentin Tarantino (phim One upon a time in Hollywood). Đặc biệt, đối thủ đáng gờm nhất của “quái kiệt” xứ kim chi tại hạng mục này phải kể đến đạo diễn Todd Phillips - nhà làm phim đứng sau thành công của siêu phẩm Joker. Năm nay, tác phẩm của Bong Joon Ho lẫn Todd Phillips đều gây được tiếng vang tại các liên hoan phim quốc tế. Nếu Ký sinh trùng nhận được giải Cành cọ vàng danh giá ở LHP Cannes 2019 thì Joker cũng không hề kém cạnh khi giành giải Sư tử vàng tại LHP Venice sau đó không lâu. Màn cạnh tranh của hai tên tuổi này ở hạng mục Đạo diễn xuất sắc nhất được nhiều người hâm mộ điện ảnh mong đợi kết quả hơn bao giờ hết.

Ký sinh trùng trở thành niềm tự hào của điện ảnh châu Á khi giành 3 đề cử ở Quả cầu vàng 2020

Bên cạnh đề cử Đạo diễn xuất sắc nhất, kiệt tác điện ảnh đến từ xứ kim chi cũng giúp Bong Joon Ho và Han Ji Won thành một trong 5 ứng cử viên sáng giá của giải Kịch bản xuất sắc nhất. Nếu muốn giành chiến thắng ở hạng mục này, hai nhân vật đứng sau nội dung đầy ám ảnh, lôi cuốn của Parasite buộc phải vượt qua loạt biên kịch tên tuổi: Noah Baumbach (phim Marriage story), Anthony McCarten (phim The two popes), Quentin Taratino (phim one upon a time in Hollywood) và Steven Zaillian (phim The Irishman).

Ngoài ra, Ký sinh trùng cũng vinh dự nhận đề cử cho Phim nói tiếng nước ngoài hay nhất. Cuộc đua giành cúp vàng ở hạng mục này có sự góp mặt của nhiều kiệt tác điện ảnh được giới mộ điệu đánh giá cao trong năm 2019 như: The farewell (Mỹ), Pain and Glody (Tây Ban Nha), Les Misérables Portrait of a lady on fire (Pháp).

Marriage story do "Black wildow" Scarlett Johansson đóng chính dẫn đầu đề cử mảng điện ảnh

Đề cử giải Quả cầu vàng 2020 cũng thu hút sự quan tâm từ công chúng và truyền thông quốc tế với sự góp mặt nhiều tên tuổi, tác phẩm đáng chú ý. Ở mảng điện ảnh, Marriage story do Adam Driver và Scarlett Johansson dẫn đầu với 6 đề cử dành cho: Phim chính kịch xuất sắc nhất, Nữ diễn viên phụ, Biên kịch, Nhạc nền hay nhất... Sau khi quá quen thuộc với khán giả màn ảnh rộng bằng hình ảnh Góa phụ đen trong loạt phim siêu anh hùng của Marvel cùng nhiều tác phẩm hành động khác, Scarlett Johansson được đánh giá cao khi hóa thân thành nhân vật đòi hỏi những diễn biến tâm lý phức tạp của phim. Minh tinh 35 tuổi và bạn diễn của cô trong Marriage story đều có tên ở đề cử Nam/nữ diễn viên chính xuất sắc nhất.

Theo sau Marriage story, The Irishman Once Upon a Time in Hollywood đều sở hữu 5 đề cử ở mảng điện ảnh. Trong khi nam chính The Irishman là Robert De Niro gây tiếc nuối khi không có tên trong hạng mục diễn xuất thì màn thể hiện của tài tử Leonardo DiCaprio trong Once Upon a Time in Hollywood đã giúp anh trở thành ứng viên sáng giá cho giải Nam diễn viên (phim hài/ca vũ nhạc) xuất sắc nhất. Tại đây, sao phim Titanic sẽ cạnh tranh cùng diễn viên nhí Roman Griffin Davis (phim Jojo Rabbit), “James Bond” Daniel Craig (phim Knives Out), Taron Egerton (phim Rocketman) và Eddie Murphy (phim Dolemite Is My Name).

Leonardo DiCaprio nhận đề cử quan trọng nhờ màn thể hiện trong phim Once Upon a Time in Hollywood đóng cùng tài tử Brad Pitt

Ở mảng truyền hình, ba tác phẩm: Chernobyl, The Crown  Unbelievable cùng chiếm ưu thế khi nhận 4 đề cử. Trong khi đó, loạt phim đình đám Game of Thrones chỉ đem về 1 đề cử cho nam chính Kit Harington. Nhiều người cho rằng mùa cuối đầy tranh cãi và ngập tràn thất vọng có thể là nguyên nhân khiến Trò chơi vương quyền “thất thế” ở Quả cầu vàng lần này. Đặc biệt, “gã khổng lồ” Netflix tiếp tục khẳng định đẳng cấp của nền tảng trực tuyến hàng đầu nước Mỹ khi nhận tới 34 đề cử ở cả mảng điện ảnh lẫn truyền hình nhờ sở hữu hàng loạt “ngựa chiến” như: Marriage Story, The Irishman, Unbelievable, The Crown…

Kết quả bầu chọn giải thưởng Quả cầu vàng đến từ gần 100 phóng viên đang hoạt động tại Hollywood. Dẫu quy mô bình chọn kém xa Oscar song giải thưởng vẫn được xem như một chặng đua quan trọng trước khi giải thưởng của Viện Hàn lâm được diễn ra. Những cá nhân, tác phẩm chiến thắng Quả cầu vàng thường được đánh giá cao thậm chí được dự đoán là người chiến thắng trên đường đua Oscar kế đó. Bằng chứng là năm ngoái, Green Book vừa giành giải Phim truyện điện ảnh hài hoặc ca vũ nhạc xuất sắc nhất ở Quả cầu vàng sau đó đã thắng luôn giải Phim hay nhất ở Oscar 2019. Tuy nhiên, không phải năm nào 2 giải thưởng danh giá này cũng có cùng quan điểm về người chiến thắng.

Lễ trao giải Quả cầu vàng lần thứ 77 dự kiến diễn ra vào sáng 6.1.2020 (giờ Việt Nam) với dự dẫn dắt của nam danh hài Ricky Gervais

Danh sách đề cử giải thưởng Quả cầu vàng lần thứ 77

Mảng điện ảnh

Phim truyện chính kịch xuất sắc nhất:

The Irishman 
Marriage Story 
1917 
Joker 
The Two Popes 

Phim truyện hài/ca vũ nhạc xuất sắc nhất:

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood 
Jojo Rabbit 
Knives Out
Rocketman
Dolemite Is My Name 

Nam diễn viên chính (phim chính kịch) xuất sắc nhất:

Christian Bale (Ford v Ferrari)
Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory)
Adam Driver (Marriage Story)
Joaquin Phoenix (Joker)
Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes)

Nữ diễn viên chính (phim chính kịch) xuất sắc nhất:

Cynthia Erivo (Harriet)
Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story)
Saoirse Ronan (Little Women)
Charlize Theron (Bombshell)
Renée Zellweger (Judy)

Nam diễn viên chính (phim hài/ca vũ nhạc) xuất sắc nhất

Daniel Craig (Knives Out)
Roman Griffin Davis (Jojo Rabbit)
Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)
Taron Egerton (Rocketman)
Eddie Murphy (Dolemite Is My Name)

Nữ diễn viên chính (phim hài/ca vũ nhạc) xuất sắc nhất
Awkwafina (The Farewell)
Ana de Armas (Knives Out)
Cate Blanchett (Where’d You Go, Bernadette)
Beanie Feldstein (Booksmart)
Emma Thompson (Late Night)

Nam diễn viên phụ xuất sắc nhất:
Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood)
Anthony Hopkins (The Two Popes)
Al Pacino (The Irishman)
Joe Pesci (The Irishman)
Brad Pitt (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)

Nữ diễn viên phụ xuất sắc nhất:
Kathy Bates (Richard Jewell)
Annette Bening (The Report)
Laura Dern (Marriage Story)
Jennifer Lopez (Hustlers)
Margot Robbie (Bombshell)

Đạo diễn xuất sắc nhất:
Bong Joon Ho (Parasite)
Sam Mendes (1917)
Todd Phillips (Joker)
Martin Scorsese (The Irishman)
Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)

Biên kịch xuất sắc nhất:
Noah Baumbach (Marriage Story)
Bong Joon Ho và Han Jin Won (Parasite)
Anthony McCarten (The Two Popes)
Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)
Steven Zaillian (The Irishman)

Phim hoạt hình xuất sắc nhất:

Frozen II
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
Missing Link
Toy Story 4
The Lion King 

Phim nói tiếng nước ngoài hay nhất:

The Farewell (Mỹ, Trung Quốc)
Pain and Glory (Tây Ban Nha)
Portrait of a Lady on Fire (Pháp)
Parasite (Hàn Quốc)
Les Misérables (Pháp)

Ca khúc chủ đề xuất sắc nhất:
Beautiful Ghosts (Cats)
(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again (Rocketman)
Into the Unknown (Frozen II)
Spirit (The Lion King)
Stand Up (Harriet)

Nhạc nền xuất sắc nhất:
Daniel Pemberton (Motherless Brooklyn)
Alexandre Desplat (Little Women)
Hildur Guðnadóttir (Joker)
Thomas Newman (1917)
Randy Newman (Marriage Story)

2. Mảng truyền hình

Phim chính kịch xuất sắc nhất:
Big Little Lies 
The Crown 
Killing Eve 
The Morning Show 
Succession 

Phim hài/ca vũ nhạc xuất sắc nhất:
Barry 

Fleabag 
The Kominsky Method 
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel 
The Politician 

Phim ngắn tập xuất sắc nhất:
Catch-22 
Chernobyl 

Fosse/Verdon 

The Loudest Voice 
Unbelievable 

Nam diễn viên chính (phim chính kịch) xuất sắc nhất:
Brian Cox (Succession)
Kit Harington (Game of Thrones)
Rami Malek (Mr. Robot)
Tobias Menzies (The Crown)
Billy Porter (Pose)

Nữ diễn viên chính (phim chính kịch) xuất sắc nhất:

Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show)
Olivia Colman (The Crown)
Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)
Nicole Kidman (Big Little Lies)
Reese Witherspoon (Big Little Lies)

Nam diễn viên chính (phim hài/ca vũ nhạc) xuất sắc nhất
Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)
Bill Hader (Barry)
Ben Platt (The Politician)
Paul Rudd (Living with Yourself)
Ramy Youssef (Ramy)

Nữ diễn viên chính (phim hài/ca vũ nhạc) xuất sắc nhất:

Christina Applegate (Dead to Me)
Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Kirsten Dunst (On Becoming a God in Central Florida)
Natasha Lyonne (Russian Doll)
Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag)

Nam diễn viên chính (phim ngắn tập) xuất sắc nhất:
Christopher Abbott (Catch-22)
Sacha Baron Cohen (The Spy)
Russell Crowe (The Loudest Voice)
Jared Harris (Chernobyl)
Sam Rockwell (Fosse/Verdon)

Nữ diễn viên chính (phim ngắn tập) xuất sắc nhất:
Kaitlyn Dever (Unbelievable)
Joey King (The Act)
Helen Mirren (Catherine the Great)
Merritt Wever (Unbelievable)
Michelle Williams (Fosse/Verdon)

Nam diễn viên phụ xuất sắc nhất:
Alan Arkin (The Kominsky Method)
Kieran Culkin (Succession)
Andrew Scott (Fleabag)
Stellan Skarsgård (Chernobyl)
Henry Winkler (Barry)

Nữ diễn viên phụ xuất sắc nhất:
Patricia Arquette (The Act)
Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown)
Toni Collette (Unbelievable)
Meryl Streep (Big Little Lies)
Emily Watson (Chernobyl)   

