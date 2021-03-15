Phim châu Á tranh giải Phim quốc tế xuất sắc tại đề cử Oscar 2021

Danh sách đề cử chính thức của giải Oscar lần thứ 93 Phim Mank nhận tổng cộng 10 đề cử, dẫn đầu số lượng đề cử tại mùa giải Oscar 2021 Ảnh: Netflix Phim hay nhất Promising Young Woman Sound of Metal The Trial of the Chicago 7 Judas and the Black Messiah Mank The Father Minari Nomadland Đạo diễn xuất sắc Lee Isaac Chung (phim Minari) Chloé Zhao (Nomadland) Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman) Thomas Vinterberg (Another Round) David Fincher (Mank) Nữ diễn viên chính xuất sắc Vanessa Kirby (phim Pieces of a Woman) Frances McDormand (Nomadland) Carey Mulligan (Promising Young Woman) Viola Davis (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom) Andra Day (The United States v. Billie Holiday) Nam diễn viên chính xuất sắc Gary Oldman (phim Mank) Steven Yeun (Minari) Riz Ahmed (Sound of Metal) Chadwick Boseman (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom) Anthony Hopkins (The Father) Nữ diễn viên phụ xuất sắc Olivia Colman (phim The Father) Amanda Seyfried (Mank) Youn Yuh-jung (Minari) Maria Bakalova (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm) Glenn Close (Hillbilly Elegy) Nam diễn viên phụ xuất sắc Leslie Odom Jr. (One Night in Miami) Paul Raci (Sound of Metal) Lakeith Stanfield (Judas and the Black Messiah) Sacha Baron Cohen (The Trial of the Chicago 7) Daniel Kaluuya (Judas and the Black Messiah) Phim hoạt hình xuất sắc Soul Wolfwalkers Onward Over the Moon Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon Kịch bản gốc xuất sắc Minari (biên kịch Lee Isaac Chung) Promising Young Woman (Emerald Fennell) Sound of Metal (Abraham Marder, Darius Marder và Derek Cianfrance) The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Aaron Sorkin) Judas and the Black Messiah (Will Berson, Shaka King, Keith Lucas và Kenneth Lucas) Kịch bản chuyển thể xuất sắc Borat Subsequent Moviefilm (biên kịch Peter Baynham, Sacha Baron Cohen...) Nomadland (Chloé Zhao) One Night in Miami (Kemp Powers) The White Tiger (Ramin Bahrani) The Father (Christopher Hampton, Florian Zeller) Nhạc phim xuất sắc Da 5 Bloods (nhà soạn nhạc Terence Blanchard) Mank (Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross) Minari (Emile Mosseri) News of the World (James Newton Howard) Soul (Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste) Âm thanh xuất sắc Phim Mank News of the World Soul Sound of Metal Greyhound Phim hoạt hình ngắn xuất sắc Burrow Genius Loci If Anything Happens I Love You Yes-People Opera Dựng phim xuất sắc The Father Promising Young Woman Sound of Metal The Trial of the Chicago 7 Nomadland Thiết kế phục trang xuất sắc Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom Mulan Pinocchio Emma Mank Quay phim xuất sắc Mank (nhà quay phim Erik Messerschmidt) News of the World (Dariusz Wolski) Nomadland (Joshua James Richards) Judas and the Black Messiah (Sean Bobbitt) The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Phedon Papamichael) Bài hát trong phim xuất sắc Húsavík (phim Eurovision Song Contest) Io Si (Seen) (The Life Ahead) Speak Now (One Night in Miami) Fight for You (Judas and the Black Messiah) Hear My Voice (The Trial of the Chicago 7) Phim tài liệu xuất sắc Crip Camp The Mole Agent My Octopus Teacher Time Collective Phim quốc tế xuất sắc Another Round (của Đan Mạch) Em của thời niên thiếu (Hồng Kông, Trung Quốc) Collective (Romania) The Man Who Sold His Skin (Tunisia) Quo Vadis, Aida? (Bosnia và Herzegovina) Làm tóc và trang điểm xuất sắc Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom Mank Pinocchio Emma Hillbilly Elegy Kỹ xảo xuất sắc Mulan The One and Only Ivan Tenet Love and Monsters The Midnight Sky