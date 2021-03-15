Văn hóa

Văn hóa Xem - Nghe

Phim châu Á tranh giải Phim quốc tế xuất sắc tại đề cử Oscar 2021

Thế Sang

Thế Sang

sangdong0497@gmail.com
0 Thanh Niên Online
Tối 15.3 (giờ Việt Nam), Viện Hàn lâm Khoa học và Nghệ thuật Điện ảnh Mỹ (AMPAS) công bố danh sách đề cử chính thức của Oscar 2021.
Hai diễn viên Dịch Dương Thiên Tỉ và Châu Đông Vũ trong 'Em của thời niên thiếu' /// Ảnh: Henan Film Group Hai diễn viên Dịch Dương Thiên Tỉ và Châu Đông Vũ trong 'Em của thời niên thiếu' - Ảnh: Henan Film Group
Hai diễn viên Dịch Dương Thiên Tỉ và Châu Đông Vũ trong 'Em của thời niên thiếu'
Ảnh: Henan Film Group
Không nằm ngoài dự đoán, một số cái tên nổi bật suốt thời gian qua đã được xướng lên tại đề cử Oscar 2021. Hai vợ chồng minh tinh Priyanka Chopra Jonas và Nick Jonas đọc tên những "ngựa chiến" chính thức bước vào đường đua lần thứ 93 thông qua truyền hình trực tiếp
Hai tác phẩm Minari của đạo diễn Lee Isaac Chung và phim Nomadland của nữ đạo diễn Trung Quốc Chloé Zhao (cả 2 phim từng gây tiếng vang tại giải Quả cầu vàng vừa qua) được gọi tên trong hạng mục Phim hay nhất.
Mank, phim đen trắng của đạo diễn David Fincher do Netflix sản xuất cũng có mặt trong cùng hạng mục. Cùng hãng với Mank, phim The Trial of the Chicago 7 của đạo diễn Aaron Sorkin cũng nhận được vinh dự tương tự.
Phim châu Á tranh giải Phim quốc tế xuất sắc tại đề cử Oscar 2021 - ảnh 1

Phim Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom nhận đề cử ở nhiều hạng mục nhưng không có cơ hội tranh giải Phim hay nhất tại Oscar 2021

Ảnh: Netflix
Ngoài hạng mục Phim hay nhất, phim chiếu trên Netflix cũng được gọi tên ở các hạng mục quan trọng khác như Đạo diễn xuất sắc, Nam diễn viên chính xuất sắc, Nữ diễn viên chính xuất sắc, Kịch bản gốc xuất sắc... Bên cạnh Netflix, Disney+ cũng được nhắc đến qua phim Soul của đạo diễn Pete Docter khi phim này nhận đề cử Phim hoạt hình xuất sắc.
Năm nay, châu Á có phim Em của thời niên thiếu (Better Days - Hồng Kông) của đạo diễn Tăng Quốc Tường tranh giải hạng mục Phim quốc tế xuất sắc bên cạnh những phim châu Âu khác. Bộ phim đen tối về nạn bạo lực học đường và quá trình trưởng thành khắc nghiệt này từng nhận được nhiều lời khen ngợi về chất lượng của các nhà phê bình điện ảnh phương Tây.
Phim châu Á tranh giải Phim quốc tế xuất sắc tại đề cử Oscar 2021 - ảnh 2

Phim Mulan bản người đóng nhận tổng cộng 2 đề cử tại giải Oscar 2021

Ảnh: Disney
Giải Oscar 2021 sẽ được tổ chức tại nhiều địa điểm, bao gồm Nhà hát Dolby ở Los Angeles (Mỹ) - nơi thường diễn ra lễ trao giải các năm trước - do ảnh hưởng của dịch Covid-19 lên ngành công nghiệp giải trí xứ cờ hoa. Lễ trao giải lần thứ 93 sẽ diễn ra vào ngày 25.4.

Danh sách đề cử chính thức của giải Oscar lần thứ 93

Phim châu Á tranh giải Phim quốc tế xuất sắc tại đề cử Oscar 2021 - ảnh 3

Phim Mank nhận tổng cộng 10 đề cử, dẫn đầu số lượng đề cử tại mùa giải Oscar 2021

Ảnh: Netflix
Phim hay nhất
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank
The Father
Minari
Nomadland
Đạo diễn xuất sắc
Lee Isaac Chung (phim Minari)
Chloé Zhao (Nomadland)
Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman)
Thomas Vinterberg (Another Round)
David Fincher (Mank)
Nữ diễn viên chính xuất sắc
Vanessa Kirby (phim Pieces of a Woman)
Frances McDormand (Nomadland)
Carey Mulligan (Promising Young Woman)
Viola Davis (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom)
Andra Day (The United States v. Billie Holiday)
Nam diễn viên chính xuất sắc
Gary Oldman (phim Mank)
Steven Yeun (Minari)
Riz Ahmed (Sound of Metal)
Chadwick Boseman (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom)
Anthony Hopkins (The Father)
Nữ diễn viên phụ xuất sắc
Olivia Colman (phim The Father)
Amanda Seyfried (Mank)
Youn Yuh-jung (Minari)
Maria Bakalova (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm)
Glenn Close (Hillbilly Elegy)
Nam diễn viên phụ xuất sắc
Leslie Odom Jr. (One Night in Miami)
Paul Raci (Sound of Metal)
Lakeith Stanfield (Judas and the Black Messiah)
Sacha Baron Cohen (The Trial of the Chicago 7)
Daniel Kaluuya (Judas and the Black Messiah)
Phim hoạt hình xuất sắc
Soul
Wolfwalkers
Onward
Over the Moon
Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
Kịch bản gốc xuất sắc
Minari (biên kịch Lee Isaac Chung)
Promising Young Woman (Emerald Fennell)
Sound of Metal (Abraham Marder, Darius Marder và Derek Cianfrance)
The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Aaron Sorkin)
Judas and the Black Messiah (Will Berson, Shaka King, Keith Lucas và Kenneth Lucas)
Kịch bản chuyển thể xuất sắc
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm (biên kịch Peter Baynham, Sacha Baron Cohen...)
Nomadland (Chloé Zhao)
One Night in Miami (Kemp Powers)
The White Tiger (Ramin Bahrani)
The Father (Christopher Hampton, Florian Zeller)
Nhạc phim xuất sắc
Da 5 Bloods (nhà soạn nhạc Terence Blanchard)
Mank (Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross)
Minari (Emile Mosseri)
News of the World (James Newton Howard)
Soul (Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste)
Âm thanh xuất sắc
Phim Mank
News of the World
Soul
Sound of Metal
Greyhound
Phim hoạt hình ngắn xuất sắc
Burrow
Genius Loci
If Anything Happens I Love You
Yes-People
Opera
Dựng phim xuất sắc
 The Father
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Nomadland
Thiết kế phục trang xuất sắc
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mulan
Pinocchio
Emma
Mank
Quay phim xuất sắc
Mank (nhà quay phim Erik Messerschmidt)
News of the World (Dariusz Wolski)
Nomadland (Joshua James Richards)
Judas and the Black Messiah (Sean Bobbitt)
The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Phedon Papamichael)
Bài hát trong phim xuất sắc
Húsavík (phim Eurovision Song Contest)
Io Si (Seen) (The Life Ahead)
Speak Now (One Night in Miami)
Fight for You (Judas and the Black Messiah)
Hear My Voice (The Trial of the Chicago 7)
Phim tài liệu xuất sắc
Crip Camp
The Mole Agent
My Octopus Teacher
Time
Collective
Phim quốc tế xuất sắc
Another Round (của Đan Mạch)
Em của thời niên thiếu (Hồng Kông, Trung Quốc)
Collective (Romania)
The Man Who Sold His Skin (Tunisia)
Quo Vadis, Aida? (Bosnia và Herzegovina)
Làm tóc và trang điểm xuất sắc
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mank
Pinocchio
Emma
Hillbilly Elegy
Kỹ xảo xuất sắc
Mulan
The One and Only Ivan
Tenet
Love and Monsters
The Midnight Sky

Tin liên quan

Bình luận

User
Gửi bình luận
Hãy là người đầu tiên đưa ra ý kiến cho bài viết này!

VIDEO ĐANG XEM NHIỀU

Đọc thêm

Đan viện Benedict xưa /// Ảnh: Tư liệu của Nguyễn Vĩnh Nguyên

Bí ẩn tu viện cổ bỏ hoang ở Đà Lạt

Những ngày qua, vụ tai nạn trong khi tháo dỡ đan viện Benedict/tu viện cổ Franciscaines khiến 2 công nhân thiệt mạng càng làm dấy lên sự quan tâm của người yêu Đà Lạt đối với số phận công trình có kiến trúc rất đẹp này.