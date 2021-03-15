Phim châu Á tranh giải Phim quốc tế xuất sắc tại đề cử Oscar 2021

Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank
The Father
Minari
Nomadland
Đạo diễn xuất sắc
Lee Isaac Chung (phim Minari)
Chloé Zhao (Nomadland)
Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman)
Thomas Vinterberg (Another Round)
David Fincher (Mank)
Nữ diễn viên chính xuất sắc
Vanessa Kirby (phim Pieces of a Woman)
Frances McDormand (Nomadland)
Carey Mulligan (Promising Young Woman)
Viola Davis (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom)
Andra Day (The United States v. Billie Holiday)
Nam diễn viên chính xuất sắc
Gary Oldman (phim Mank)
Steven Yeun (Minari)
Riz Ahmed (Sound of Metal)
Chadwick Boseman (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom)
Anthony Hopkins (The Father)
Nữ diễn viên phụ xuất sắc
Olivia Colman (phim The Father)
Amanda Seyfried (Mank)
Youn Yuh-jung (Minari)
Maria Bakalova (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm)
Glenn Close (Hillbilly Elegy)
Nam diễn viên phụ xuất sắc
Leslie Odom Jr. (One Night in Miami)
Paul Raci (Sound of Metal)
Lakeith Stanfield (Judas and the Black Messiah)
Sacha Baron Cohen (The Trial of the Chicago 7)
Daniel Kaluuya (Judas and the Black Messiah)
Phim hoạt hình xuất sắc
Soul
Wolfwalkers
Onward
Over the Moon
Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
Kịch bản gốc xuất sắc
Minari (biên kịch Lee Isaac Chung)
Promising Young Woman (Emerald Fennell)
Sound of Metal (Abraham Marder, Darius Marder và Derek Cianfrance)
The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Aaron Sorkin)
Judas and the Black Messiah (Will Berson, Shaka King, Keith Lucas và Kenneth Lucas)
Kịch bản chuyển thể xuất sắc
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm (biên kịch Peter Baynham, Sacha Baron Cohen...)
Nomadland (Chloé Zhao)
One Night in Miami (Kemp Powers)
The White Tiger (Ramin Bahrani)
The Father (Christopher Hampton, Florian Zeller)
Nhạc phim xuất sắc
Da 5 Bloods (nhà soạn nhạc Terence Blanchard)
Mank (Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross)
Minari (Emile Mosseri)
News of the World (James Newton Howard)
Soul (Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste)
Âm thanh xuất sắc
Phim Mank
News of the World
Soul
Sound of Metal
Greyhound
Phim hoạt hình ngắn xuất sắc
Burrow
Genius Loci
If Anything Happens I Love You
Yes-People
Opera
Dựng phim xuất sắc
The Father
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Nomadland
Thiết kế phục trang xuất sắc
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mulan
Pinocchio
Emma
Mank
Quay phim xuất sắc
Mank (nhà quay phim Erik Messerschmidt)
News of the World (Dariusz Wolski)
Nomadland (Joshua James Richards)
Judas and the Black Messiah (Sean Bobbitt)
The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Phedon Papamichael)
Bài hát trong phim xuất sắc
Húsavík (phim Eurovision Song Contest)
Io Si (Seen) (The Life Ahead)
Speak Now (One Night in Miami)
Fight for You (Judas and the Black Messiah)
Hear My Voice (The Trial of the Chicago 7)
Phim tài liệu xuất sắc
Crip Camp
The Mole Agent
My Octopus Teacher
Time
Collective
Phim quốc tế xuất sắc
Another Round (của Đan Mạch)
Em của thời niên thiếu (Hồng Kông, Trung Quốc)
Collective (Romania)
The Man Who Sold His Skin
(Tunisia)
Quo Vadis, Aida? (Bosnia và Herzegovina)
Làm tóc và trang điểm xuất sắc
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mank
Pinocchio
Emma
Hillbilly Elegy
Kỹ xảo xuất sắc
Mulan
The One and Only Ivan
Tenet
Love and Monsters
The Midnight Sky